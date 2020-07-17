Aldermen play musical chairs on zoom: only two show up to Friday special call meeting

On Friday night, there was another failed attempt to hold a City of Indianola Board of Aldermen meeting. Three of the city's five leaders were absent, so there was not enough for a quorum.

Only Aldermen Darrell Simpson and Gary Fratesi were present.

Mayor Steve Rosenthal sent out an email notifications around 2:20 p.m. on Friday about the special call session at 5:30 p.m., and waited 15 minutes after the scheduled start time before declaring the end of the session.

Aldermen Marvin Elder, Ruben Woods and Sam Brock were no-shows; however, Rosenthal did state that Woods had notified him that he would not be able to attend. When Fratesi asked if he'd had any responses from the others, Rosenthal said that officers had left messages, but got no replies.

The agenda attached to the email contained the items that did not get addressed at the July 13 regular meeting (none of them did) plus, the approval to discuss insurance options by Collier Insurance of Memphis.

It was the second attempt in a week to hold a session to discuss city business and the third attempt to discuss the insurance proposal from Collier. Elder, Brock and Woods attempted to hold a special session on July 10 to discuss the insurance proposal, but did not get a quorum. Simpson had responded at the time that he would not attend and cited that proper notice was not given.

Fratesi said on Friday that he did not attend the July 10 meeting because it was short notice and he had already planned to be out of town. Then on July 13, Elder, Woods and Brock exited the regular meeting after Rosenthal announced that he would veto a motion, made by Elder and approved, to add the insurance discussion to the agenda.

Rosenthal said on Friday that he would attempt to have another meeting on Tuesday July 21.