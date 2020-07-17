Amber Alert issued for two Greenville children

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an AMBER ALERT for 3-year-old Zaikeith Horn of Greenville.

Zaikeith Horn is described as a black male 3-feet-2 inches tall weighing 35 pounds with brown eyes and black braided hair.

Horn was last seen wearing burgundy tee shirt with animal print and black pants.

Zyairah Hampton is described as a Black Female 1 year old 29 inches tall weighing 24 pounds with brown eyes and black pony tail hair. Zyairah Hampton was last seen wearing pink t shirt and diaper. Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton are accompanied by Nickolas Hampton.

Nickolas Hampton is described as a black male 23 year old 5-foot-5 inches tall weighing 125 pounds with brown eyes and black short hair. Nickolas Hampton was last seen wearing a white t shirt and dark sweat pants.

The last known location was the 1200 Block of Hwy 82 in Greenville.

At this time it is unknown if a vehicle is being used. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Zaikeith Horn and Zyairah Hampton or Nickolas Hampton contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 855- 642-5378.