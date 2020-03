Several individuals and organizations have been hard at work over the last week, making homemade masks for the medical staff at South Sunflower County Hospital. Pictured above are staff members with masks donated by Pam Chatman. Seated are Tracie Thomas and Shealnell Woodfork. Standing are Chris Cobbs and Brannon Walls.

Below are Arlene Rauls and Whitney York with masks on donated by First Baptist Church of Indianola.