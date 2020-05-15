IA holds county's first in-person graduation ceremony

Indianola Academy’s seniors did not let COVID-19 nor the rain put a damper on their graduation plans this week.

IA seniors are finally able to celebrate after receiving their diplomas on Thursday night.

IA was the first school in the county to hold an in-person graduation ceremony in 2020.

The Thursday night event featured 32 seniors walking.

“It was great,” said IA Headmaster Charlie Mason. “They needed a finale.”

The ceremony was held on Legion Field. Seniors sat in the bleachers at a distance from one another, and family members were placed in sections on the football field.

North Sunflower Academy plans to hold its graduation ceremony tonight in Drew.

Sunflower County Consolidated School District announced this week plans to hold two virtual graduation ceremonies next week, with Gentry set to take place Friday night and Thomas E. Edwards the following morning.

SCCSD Superintendent Miskia Davis said the seniors will be honored in a more traditional ceremony when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

First Baptist Church Pastor Rev. Guy Burke spoke to the class of 2020 on Thursday night.

Photos by Leigh Hargett and Teresa Spealman