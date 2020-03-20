Indianola grocers try to ease burden on elderly, compromised

The coronavirus pandemic had already caused a number of inconveniences for citizens in Indianola.

Some area businesses are trying their best to mitigate those inconveniences for their customers.

Turner’s Downtown Marketplace began offering home delivery this past weekend for customers inside the Indianola city limits who are compromised, vulnerable or do not feel comfortable getting out in public.

Customers can also call ahead, owner Wade Turner said, and they can pick up groceries curbside.

Turner said he got the idea when he was called on Friday night about some elderly citizens who could not get out to do their grocery shopping, and he was asked if he would deliver.

“I said ‘yes,’ and I got to thinking that would be a good thing to offer to everybody because of the elderly,” Turner said.

Turner said so far about a dozen people have taken advantage of the special services while most have been curbside pickup.

“Everything has been very positive,” Turner said. “We’ve had one lady Saturday evening who came from Tchula to the curb to pickup.”

Shoppers Value is also offering similar services to their customers. Management at the Highway 82 location said they have been taking orders this week over the phone or taking lists from customers in the parking lot and fulfilling those orders.

Turner said on Tuesday that business has been hectic over the past week, but so far, there have been no negative interactions with customers, as shoppers across the country have emptied shelves of toilet paper and food products.

Turner said customers have been stocking up on just about everything, including toilet paper and water.

He said that suppliers are now beginning to allocate products like toilet paper, hand sanitizer and soap, but they do not expect any shortages in the near term.