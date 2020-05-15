MVSU President evaluates plans for Fall 2020 semester, Brooks & Dixon named to IHL Safe Start Task Force

The unexpected onset of COVID-19 has brought about many unanticipated adjustments during the Spring 2020 semester at Mississippi Valley State University.

Following the recent announcement to offer its Summer 2020 courses exclusively online, MVSU President Dr. Jerryl Briggs, Sr. said University administration is currently evaluating how to best continue providing students with quality educational opportunities in a safe, healthy environment during the Fall 2020 semester.

“While I am very optimistic and hopeful about our return to in-person, on-campus operations, the Fall 2020 semester will commence following recommended guidelines and best health practices,” said Briggs.

In anticipation of a return to normal operations, Briggs said he’s working to assemble an MVSU COVID-19 Recovery Committee, comprised of select administrators, faculty, staff, and student representatives.

“The health, safety, and well-being of our MVSU community remain paramount. Given this primacy in our understanding, the MVSU COVID-19 Recovery Committee will be tasked with preparing contingency plans detailing how the institution can best move forward this upcoming fall,” he said.

“The committee will make specific recommendations based on insight provided by sub-groups, whose members will use their expertise to provide distinctive but interrelated recommendations.”

In addition, the university committee will seek guidance and recommendations from the MS Institutions of Higher Learning’s (IHL’s) newly assembled Safe Start Task Force, which has been tasked with crafting a system-level plan for starting and completing the Fall 2020 semester in the safest and most effective way possible.

Two administrators from each of the state’s eight public universities have been appointed to the task force. MVSU representatives include Chief of Staff and Legislative Liaison Dr. La Shon Brooks and Chief Financial Officer Joyce Dixon.

“I remain very optimistic and hopeful that we will be fully open and operating this fall. I truly understand the value of the on-campus experience and what it means for not only our University but the community at large.”

Briggs said he’s also appreciative of the dedication and support shown by the University community.

“While our current circumstances are unprecedented, I applaud our faculty, staff and students for the hard work and sacrifices they’ve made to ensure that we all finish the semester strong.”

To stay updated with MVSU COVID-19 related announcements, visit www.mvsu.edu/coronavirus-response.