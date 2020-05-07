Parchman inmate escapes

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escapee from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Arthur Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28, a work camp. He is believed to have left on foot.

Lestrick, MDOC #R4429, is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.

Lestrick is a black male with brown eyes and black hair weighing 140 pounds at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Lestrick’s whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or 601-573-5720.