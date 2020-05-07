Parchman inmate escapes

Sun, 07/05/2020 - 10:06am

The Mississippi Department of Corrections is searching for an escapee from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman.

Arthur Lestrick, 40, was confirmed missing early Sunday morning from Unit 28, a work camp. He is believed to have left on foot.

Lestrick, MDOC #R4429, is serving life for capital murder in Copiah County. He was sentenced Nov. 18, 2009.

Lestrick is a black male with brown eyes and black hair weighing 140 pounds at 5 feet, 5 inches tall.

Anyone with information about Lestrick’s whereabouts should contact the MDOC at 662-745-6611 or 601-573-5720.

