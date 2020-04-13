Parchman inmate with underlying condition dies, tests positive for COVID-19

An inmate housed at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman who died recently tested positive for COVID-19.

A Monday evening release from the Mississippi Department of Corrections did not identify the prisoner, but it did say that he was isolated immediately after showing symptoms of the virus.

He later passed away, the release said, and the positive result came back after his passing.

The inmate had underlying medical conditions, and it has not been determined whether he died solely because of coronavirus.

When the positive test came back, interim MDOC Commissioner Tommy Taylor said attention turned to containing any spread of the virus.

“We are committed to protecting the health and well-being of all within our system,” Taylor said. “Since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, our facilities have been under quarantine with restricted transfers, no visitations other than attorneys, and daily screening of facility staff. With this first positive case, we have further isolated all the affected areas and increased screenings for all the inmates who came in contact with the individual. Inmates who came in close contact with the positive individual have been provided with masks.”

MDOC says inmates in the enhanced quarantined locations will be monitored twice daily for symptoms “and all frequently touched areas, such as workstations, countertops, doorknobs, light switches, handrails and computer keyboards are being sanitized regularly.”

The department is continuing to emphasize recommended guidelines for hygiene and social distancing from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and MSDH, the release said. Other previously announced preventive measures in place include daily screening of staff; suspended intra-transfer of inmates; suspended visitation, except for attorney visits; and increased sanitization following those visits.

“The inmates under quarantine are not on lockdown, but they are not going to work or school,” Taylor said. “We are letting inmates know we are concerned about their health and will continue to make adjustments in our protocols as needed to ensure their safety.”