Football practice will hopefully resume about mid-week for players at Gentry High School and Thomas Edwards in Ruleville.

The Sunflower County Consolidated School District Board of Trustees voted during a special call meeting last week to allow an abbreviated football season to move forward, with several stipulations.

Early this week, SCCSD will be doing mandatory on-site COVID-19 testing for all student-athletes, including players, band members, cheerleaders and choir members.

Participants can move forward with a negative test.

Band members and cheerleaders will participate at home games only this year, with the exception of the Unity Bowl that will be played in Indianola between Gentry and Thomas Edwards. Cheerleaders and band members may come to Indianola from Ruleville for that contest.

Social distancing recommendations will be strictly enforced at all home games.

The schedules are still being finalized, but the first game is expected to be played on September 11.

With so many opposing school districts already bowing out for the 2020 season, the schedule is expected to be only a few weeks in length.