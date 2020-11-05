SCCSD plans virtual graduations this month, traditional celebrations later

By BRYAN DAVIS PUBLISHER,
Mon, 05/11/2020 - 2:36pm

Gentry High School and Thomas E. Edwards seniors will be celebrated twice in 2020.

According to Sunflower County Consolidated School District Superintendent Miskia Davis, the district will hold virtual graduation ceremonies May 22 (Gentry) and May 23 (Thomas E. Edwards).

Once COVID-19 social distancing restrictions have been lifted, the district plans to hold traditional graduation celebrations on a date yet to be named.

The virtual ceremonies will recognized the two high schools’ valedictorians and salutatorians.

