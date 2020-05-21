SCCSD set for virtual graduations

The Sunflower County Consolidated School District is still on track to have four graduation ceremonies this year.

There will be two for each school, a virtual one and a traditional one on a date to be announced when Centers for Disease Control relaxes social distancing guidelines.

Virtual ceremonies will take place Friday and Saturday of this week

Gentry High School will have its ceremony at 6:30 Friday evening, and Thomas E. Edwards Sr. High School will have its virtual ceremony on Saturday at 10 a.m.

Both commencements can be viewed on the district’s website, its social media page and YouTube.

SCCSD Superintendent Miskia Davis addressed the subject during a virtua meeting of the Indianola Rotary Club this week.

She said that the decision was made regarding the virtual ceremonies out of concerns for safety.

The Mississippi Department of Education issued guidelines this week for schools wishing to have a more traditional in-person event, and Davis said all options were on the table, but it was decided that the safest thing to do was to have the virtual events first and the traditional commencements later in the year.

