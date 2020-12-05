Sunflower County Library System gives update

Considering the current health issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Sunflower County Library System continues to support the safety and well-being of its library workers and the communities it serves.

In accordance to CDC guidelines and Governor Tate Reeves’ extended “Safer at Home” Executive Order, all branches of the Sunflower County Library System will provide library services to support essential activities for citizens.

The library will remain closed to the public until June 1 in order to prepare facilities to meet current CDC and Mississippi Department of Public Health guidelines.

During this time staff will be addressing patron request via phone or email during library branch COVID-19 operational hours.

The system will continue to provide curb side services.

Patrons will need to contact their local branches to access this service.

The system will further evaluate conditions to determine future reopening to the general public when guidance from public health officials indicates the risk from COVID-19 has significantly subsided.

The Sunflower County Library provides virtual resources on the library’s website at (www.sunflower.lib.ms.us).

Such resources include World Book Encyclopedia Online with access to informational articles, videos, activities, and eBooks.

The MAGNOLIA database provides access to journal articles, newspaper articles, videos, and eBooks.

Learning Express is available to help with career preparation, high school equivalency credential prep, college admissions test prep (ACT, SAT, AP), and K-12 classroom skills and homework help. Digital Learn is available to provide computer use tutorials. Newspaper articles are also available through the Online Catalog News Feed.

The Web Links pages provide access to informational websites. The library provides access to eBooks through the Hoopla Digital platform.

Due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and library closures, Prenda Code Club has been made available for their patrons to learn coding at home.

Patrons can now sign up for a free account in Prenda.

Simply go to https://app.prendacodeclub.com to create an account for the first time, and you will be up and coding in no time!

All resources are free and available to the public.

Be sure to visit the Henry M. Seymour Library Facebook page to get the latest updates on library services.

For additional information or assistance with accessing online resources, please contact Gail Brinston at 662-887-2153, Ext. 108.

Sunflower County Library Branches COVID-19 Operational Hours

Henry M. Seymour, Indianola 662-887-1672 Monday, Tuesday, & Thursday

9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday & Friday

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Inverness Public Library 662-265-5179 Tuesday & Thursday

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Horace Stansel Memorial Library, Ruleville 662-756-2226 Tuesday & Thursday

1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Drew Public Library 662-745-2237 Monday & Wednesday

12 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Friday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Closed for lunch

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Kathy June Sheriff Public Library, Moorhead 662-246-8070 Monday & Wednesday

11 a.m. – 5 p.m.