Cops and Robbers April 30, 2020

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Friday at 12:25 a.m., Tekia Lafaye Clark, 22, 103 Park St., Schlater, Mississippi was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling after officers received a call that a woman in a silver Ford Focus took some property from a home in the 900 block of Broadmoor Drive and left. Officers stopped the vehicle and recovered a floor heater, a red and silver bar stool, laundry detergent, a black and red motorcycle helmet, a coat and an unnamed appliance.

On April 19 at 12:39 p.m., Jasmine Latrice Green, 21, 405 Coates St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting after officers were called to Walmart where an employee said Green allegedly stole earrings and underwear valued at $12.

On March 18 at 1:12 a.m., Eugene McShane, 44, 104 Janet Davis Circle was arrested and charged with giving false information to law enforcement officers after officers responded to a disturbance call in the 500 block of Cox Street. Upon arrival a woman said that her boyfriend saw police units pulling up and ran behind the house. The woman said she did not want to file charges, but wanted her phone back and as officers searched around the house, McShane reportedly stepped out of a storage shed and when officers asked him his name he gave them a false name, but officers were able to determine that he lied. He said it was because he was scared and when the officers checked for warrants they found out McShane had an outstanding warrant and arrested him.

In other calls,

On April 19 at 12:39 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of West Herman Johnson about a family disturbance where a 26-year-old Herman Johnson Street man is listed as a victim and a 27-year-old Herman Johnson Street man is listed as a suspect. A Philips flat screen TV valued at $300 was reportedly damaged.

On April 21 at 5:23 p.m., a 24-year-old Lincoln Street woman said a 20-year-old Coates Street woman walked into her house with a group of girls and threatened her.

On Saturday at 8:56 p.m., a 44-year-old Lincoln Drive, Greenville woman said that someone shot at her at least three times for no apparent reason in the Beaverdam Road area. The woman reportedly receive $1,000 worth of damage to her white Chevrolet and .40 caliber shells casings were found in the area.

On April 22 at 4:15 p.m., a 27-year-old Pearl Street, Cleveland man said he lost his iPhone 11 Pro while at work at the Dollar General Warehouse.

On April 19 at 9:04 p.m., a 35-year-old East Elmwood Circle woman said a 40-year-old Theobald Street, Greenville man was harassing her.

On April 22 at 2:46 a.m., a 55-year-old Northwest Howard Avenue, Arcadia, Florida man said a 55-year-old Leupp, Arizona man damaged his Kenworth tractor-trailer and truck while parked at Love's Truck Stop.

On April 21 at 8:19 p.m., a 23-year-old Airport Road woman said another woman was harassing her at McDonald's.

On April 21 at 3:49 p.m., a 46-year-old Rose Drive resident and a 57-year-old Garrard Avenue man were involved in an accident in the 300 block of Main Street and damage was reportedly done to a Nissan Murano and a Ford F-150 pickup.

On April 22 at 5:06 p.m., officers responded to a disturbance in the 400 block of Hampton Street that involved a 39-year-old Hampton Street woman and a 60-year-old Choctaw Circle man.

On Saturday at 3:55 p.m., a 35-year-old North Davis Circle man said a 39-year-old Jackson Street man took his money and pushed him out of a car.

On Sunday at 5:14 p.m., a 21-year-old Wiggins Road woman said her boyfriend's child's mother, a 27-year-old Indianola woman is picking at her.

On April 21 at 2:37 p.m., a Shoppers Value Foods employee said someone driving a black Nissan Altima stole three packs of ribeye steaks valued at $90.

On Monday at 6:56 p.m., a Maybelle Street woman reported damage done to her 2018 Chevrolet Sonic in the 700 block of North Elmwood Circle

On April 22 at 9:58 a.m., a 59-year-old Shannon Ferguson Cove man said someone damaged the front windshield on his 2000 Chevrolet Corvette in the area of Bates and Birdsong streets.

On Friday at 6:42 p.m., a 71-year-old Julianne Drive man said a 60-year-old Choctaw Circle man assaulted him in the 300 block of Church Street.

On Friday at 1:44 p.m., a 50-year-old Carver Street man said someone vandalized his father's vehicle in the 400 block of Faison Street.

On April 18 at 5:30 p.m., a 30-year-old Robin Drive, Jackson woman driving a 2016 Ford F-150 and an 18-year-old South Wilson Street, Sunflower man driving a 2007 Mercury Grand Marquis were involved in an accident on U.S. 82 near the Napa Auto Parts store. The man reportedly hit the back of the woman's vehicle while attempting to change from the right to the left lane, both were waiting for a traffic light to turn green.

On April 2 at 3:39 p.m., a 69-year-old Walker Street woman said her nephew a 63-year-old Walker Street man has been missing since March 2.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail April 21 to April 28,

On Friday at 4:07 p.m., Darius Brown, 26, 212 West Shaw Avenue, Drew was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

On April 22 at 10:10 p.m., Matthew Lerone Moore, 28, 558 North Delta Street, Greenville was arrested and charged with shoplifting, failure to register under the sex offender registration law and giving false information to law enforcement officers.

On April 22 at 10:10 p.m., Alexandra Shanice Davis, 24, 558 North Delta Street, Greenville was arrested and charged with shoplifting.