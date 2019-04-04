Cops and Robbers April 4, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Monday at 1:03 p.m., Travious Hawthorne, 21, 704 Cox St., was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling after a 41-year-old Stuart Street woman said he kicked her front door in and ran to the back of the house to hide from the police.

On Friday at 5:05 p.m., Adrian Coleman, 30, 302 Alexander St., was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon, discharging or displaying a firearm and possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm after someone said a man in a gray sweatshirt, in the area of Catchings Avenue, fired a gun. Police seized a black 22-caliber Revelation handgun, 7 ounces of methamphetamine 3.5 ounces of marijuana and six 22-caliber rounds.

In other calls,

On Monday at 8:37 p.m., a 33-year-old Mourning Dove Street, Greenville man said a 28-year-old Lincoln Street woman hit and damaged his 2014 GMC pickup.

On Thursday at 9:52 a.m., a 76-year-old West Gresham Street woman said she had a cleaning service at her home and one of the workers stole some of her credit cards and used them. A 31-year-old Lane Street Cleveland man is listed as the suspect and three credit cards were listed as stolen with $217 listed as the damage amount.

On March 26 at 1:51 p.m., a Young's Beauty Supply employee said a 30-year-old Hoover Street woman stole $37 worth of 12-inch hair extensions.

On Thursday at 11:48 a.m., the owner of Delta Inns and Suites said someone broke into one of the rooms and stole a 15-inch flat screen TV valued at $125.

On Sunday at 5:47 p.m., officers were called to the 100 block of Lunar Circle because of an unwanted person. A 29-year-old Johnson Street man and a 36-year-old Lunar Circle man are listed as both suspects and victims. In addition, a 16-year-old Lunar Circle girl is also listed as a victim.

On Friday at 10:25 a.m., a 19-year-old Bates Avenue woman said a 28-year-old Roosevelt Street woman was harassing her.

On Friday at 9:14 a.m., a 48-year-old Garrard Avenue man said someone gave him a counterfeit $10 bill.

On March 26 at 12:51 p.m., a Planters Bank employee said someone brought in a counterfeit $100 bill.

On Monday at 4:05 a.m., a McDonald's employee said someone used a counterfeit $100 bill to get change.

On March 26 at 5:30 p.m., a 33-year-old Wiggins Road woman said a 25-year-old Hannah Street woman and a 44-year-old Wiggins Road woman came to her home and broke out the living room window and also tried to kick in the front door. She said two other women were with them and video recorded the incident.

On March 22 at 1:33 p.m., the Love's Travel Stop manager and operational manager said a 57-year-old Campbell Drive man came into the store and threatened to assault them if they had his vehicle towed off of the property.

On Monday at 4:03 p.m., a 43-year-old Baird Avenue woman said that while she was on crossing guard duty near Garrard and Oak streets a 43-year-old Jeff Davis Drive man told her that someone, driving a school bus had hit her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu.

On Thursday at 8:53 a.m., a 40-year-old Lee Street woman said her 15-year-old daughter left home sometime between 11 p.m., the night before and 7 a.m. that morning, but did not report to school.

On Thursday at 7:44 a.m., a 34 year-old Porter Drive man called officers to the 100 block of Ethel Waters Drive regarding a domestic dispute with a 37-year-old Ethel Waters Drive woman. The front windshield on a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo is reported as damaged.

On Thursday at 12:20 p.m., a Patricia Drive woman, driving a 2015 Red Ford Mustang, said a Fisk Street, Belzoni woman, driving a 2006 Chevrolet CTA, backed into her car and damaged it in the parking lot of the Scott’s Petroleum station.

On Monday at 9:59 a.m., a 49-year-old Oak Street man said someone vandalized his 2006 GMC Yukon and his 2008 Chevrolet Silverado.

On Saturday at 2:50 p.m., a 61-year-old North Southern Street, Moorhead man said someone stole his 1992 Pontiac Grand Prix. However, later it was discovered that the vehicle had been towed.

On Friday at 10:21 a.m., an 84-year-old Rose Drive man said someone broke into two of the sheds in his back yard and stole several items including $600 worth of various hand tools, a $50 tool box, a $90 air compressor, an $80 power washer, $60 worth of power tools, a $70 carburetor, $45 worth of shock absorbers, some cassette tapes and a self-propelled push mower valued at $300.

On Monday at 4:23 p.m., a 19-year-old West Gresham Street woman said a 19-year-old Stone Street, Leland woman has been harassing her by telephone.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail March 26 to April 2,

On March 26 at 5:39 p.m., Kimberly Jones, 33, 114 Craig Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with simple assault—threatening.

On March 27 at 12:35 p.m., Sheldon Lee, 30, 1114 Bates Ave., was arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries, simple assault—bodily injury, and contempt of Municipal Court.

On Thursday at 5:02 a.m., Edward Terrell Clay, Jr., 33, 307 Beale St., was arrested and charged with simple assault on a police officer, aggravated assault, domestic violence with injuries (first offense), domestic violence with injuries, simple assault—bodily injury and contempt of court for failure to appear.

On Thursday at 3:05 p.m., Vincent Lance Moore, 35, 529 West Washington St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

On Thursday at 11:57 p.m., Michael Wyms, 39, 1015 Kinlock Road was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

On Friday at 1:03 a.m., Stacy Andre’ Frison, 22, 612 East Elmwood Circle was arrested and charged with seatbelt violation, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license and contempt of Municipal Court.

On Friday at 11:32 a.m., Lorenzo White, 26, 425 South Ruby Street, Ruleville was arrested and charged with malicious mischief.

On Sunday at 2:41 p.m., Derrick Lamond Wade, 40, 108 Hull Circle was arrested and charged with speeding, felony fleeing/pursuit, no proof of liability insurance, no/expired driver's license, controlled substance—possession of paraphernalia and careless driving.

On Monday at 4:11 p.m., Patrick Keith Reeder, 26, 87 Donahoe Road was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Tuesday at 8:50 a.m., Antonyus Harris, 20, 505 Stuart St., was arrested and charged with contempt of court—loud music violation.

On Tuesday at 1:15 p.m., Houston Witt, 29, 604 South Victoria St., Cleveland was arrested and charged with grand larceny ($1,000 or more).