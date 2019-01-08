Cops and Robbers August 1, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Sunday at 4:57 a.m., Asilree Alexander, 48, 217 Roosevelt St., was arrested and charged with burglary after officers were called to the Brother's Discount liquor store where a 59-year-old Stonewall Street man said Alexander stole $112 worth of vodka.

On July 24 at 10:48 a.m., Selvin Lamar Steen, 43, 419 Adair Ave., was arrested and charged with resisting arrest after an officer saw him leaving Brother's Discount store and Steen tried to run away. He was tased and placed under arrest and transported to South Sunflower County hospital by MedStat ambulance where he was treated and released and then booked into the Sunflower County jail.

On Monday at 11:23 a.m., Marquavious D. Johnson, 20, 603 Hanna Ave., was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance, profanity in a public place, carrying a concealed weapon, simple assault on a police officer and resisting arrest after officers spotted him standing on the side of the police department. He then ran into the Double Quick on Second Street where he was caught and arrested. Officers reportedly took a .40 M&P Smith & Wesson firearm into evidence and a black desk was reportedly damaged. According to the report, Johnson had an outstanding warrant.

On Thursday at 4:13 p.m., Erica Shyrese Hodges, 24, 622 Garrard Ave., was arrested in the 600 block of Curtis Street and charged with disorderly conduct--disturbing the peace and public drunkenness after officers were called to the Hoover Street area about a disturbance.

On Monday at 12:50 a.m., Joe Thomas, 57, 12 Spoonbill Court was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial dwelling after officers responded to Nola's Restaurant because an alarm was activated. Upon arrival, officers found the back door of the business open and discovered that the business had been burglarized. Bottles of liquor were reported stolen and a flashlight was recovered at the scene.

In other calls,

On July 24 at 8:52 p.m., a Walmart employee said an unidentified woman was in the store shoplifting.

On Monday at 7:54 p.m., a 52-year-old South Davis Circle woman said someone broke into her home and stole a black Sony PlayStation 4 valued at $280 and a pair of white and purple Jordans valued at $213.

On July 22 at 9:23 a.m., a 58-year-old Martha Drive Greenville man said someone broke into Dillon's Funeral Home and stole two air conditioning units.

On Monday at 6:36 p.m., a 41-year-old Front Street woman said someone threatened her.

On July 19 at 7:18 p.m., a Walmart employee said a woman stole some clothing items, fruit and some gel ink pens.

On July 24 at 8:52 p.m., a Walmart employee said a 53-year-old Silver Ridge Road, Starkville woman, driving a 2004 Toyota UXS, stole merchandise from the store.

On Thursday at 12:45 am, a 22-year-old North Davis Circle man said someone broke into a house in the 200 block of Roosevelt Street and stole a Philips TV.

On Saturday at 11:06 a.m., a 40-year-old Quick Circle man said someone broke into his 2004 Chevrolet truck in the 1100 block of Third Avenue and stole a $400 ring and a .380 Ruger handgun valued at $380.

On Sunday at 4:40 a.m., while on patrol, an officer spotted a broken rear window on a 2007 Nissan Altima on Lamar Street near Airport Road.

On July 23 at 10:38 p.m., a woman said her brother, a 29-year-old Johnson Street man, fired a handgun at least three times outside of their home in the 300 block of Johnson Street.

On Monday at 11:26 a.m., a 72-year-old Court Street man said someone tried to break into his law offices and damaged a rear door and frame.

On Sunday at 2:16 p.m., a 55-year-old East Percy Street woman said a 34-year-old Chandler Street man damaged a metal lawn fence in the 600 block of Porter Drive.

On Thursday at 11:56 a.m., a 35-year-old Garrard Avenue man said a 31-year-old Ethel Waters Drive man and a 33-year-old Jake Ayers Cove man assaulted him and stole his black IPhone valued at $100.

On July 24 at 1:19 p.m., a Chapman Street woman said a 54-year-old man was at her mother's house assaulting her, in the 100 block of Hull Circle.

On Friday at 3:28 p.m., a 21-year-old West Main Street, Utica man said someone, driving a 2014 Chevrolet Volt, damaged his 2002 Lexus ES3 while it was parked at the Quality Inn on U.S. 82.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail July 23 to July 30,

On July 24 at 3:42 p.m., Ernest L. Hunter, 41, 136 Wilson St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with probation violation and grand larceny.

On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., Roderick Dewayne Moton, 36, 1204 Ingram St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with trespassing after notice of non-permission and contempt of court.

On Friday at 7:25 p.m., James Lee Hull, 56, 200 Roosevelt St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

On Friday at 6:15 p.m., Alexis Spencer, 35, 310 1/2 Church St., was arrested and charged with violating drug court rules.

On Monday at 5:48 p.m., Deaire Unger, 32, 933 East MLK Drive, Ruleville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On Monday at 5:57 p.m. Thomas Unger, 53, 214 Delmar Ave., Ruleville was arrested and charged with trespassing.