Cops and Robbers August 15, 2019

Fri, 08/16/2019 - 8:32am

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Thursday at 5:22 p.m., Jackie Rice, 55, 110 Easy St., was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace after officers were called to his home regarding a disturbance.

On Friday at 6:51 p.m., Christy Elaine Raymond, 44, 810 Robertson Road, Greenville was arrested and charged with shoplifting after she reportedly stole $153 worth of toys at Walmart.

In other calls,

On August 6 at 1:58 p.m., a 55-year-old Coates Street woman said a 24-year-old Oklahoma Street man threatened her.

On August 6 at 4:16 p.m., a 49-year-old Johnson Avenue man said his brother, a 43-year-old U.S. 82 East man, fired two shots through his 1999 Freightliner truck windshield.

On Sunday at 10:45 a.m., a 22-year-old West Gresham Street woman said a 20-year-old Broadmoor Drive man damaged her 2005 Honda Accord in the 700 block of B.B. King Road.

On Monday at 7:28 p.m., an East Gresham Street woman said someone used an 80-year-old Clover Drive woman's Discover It card and made some unauthorized transactions and changes.

On August 7 at 10:31 a.m., a 60-year-old Barberry Lane man said someone stole the company’s 2013 Chevrolet GMC, valued at $57,000.

On Saturday at 2:41 p.m., a 38-year-old Carver Street woman said her 16-year-old son was creating a family disturbance and damaged a laundry room door.

On Friday at 10:25 a.m., a Shoppers Value Foods employee said someone stole two packs of ribeye steaks worth $56.

On August 6 at 6:50 a.m., a 30-year-old Baker Street woman and a 36-year-old Baker Street woman said someone broke into several vehicles during the early morning hours, including a 2016 Lincoln MKZ, a 2011 Dodge Avenger, a 2005 Nissan Armada and a 2017 Mercedes B-Class.

On August 6 at 8:46 a.m., a 62-year-old County Road 520, Greenwood woman said someone stole her iPhone6 valued at $700.

On August 6 at 11:41 p.m., a 25-year-old Hoover Street woman and a 30-year-old Oak Street man were involved in a domestic dispute in the 700 block of Hoover Street.

On August 5 at 10:04 a.m., a 51-year-old Moody Avenue man said someone scratched his car.

On August 7 at 10:35 am, a 50-year-old Janet Davis Circle man and a 29-year-old Delta Blues Street woman were involved in a domestic dispute in the 300 block of Janet Davis Circle.

On Saturday at 2:56 a.m., a 28-year-old West Peeler Avenue, Shaw man said a 37-year-old Indianola man threatened and assaulted him.

On Thursday at 10:41 a.m., a 56-year-old Slim Street man said someone damaged property belonging to a 49-year-old South Southwest Plaza man, in the 600 block of Hough Street.

On Sunday at 2:16 a.m., a 63-year-old Willow Drive man said someone assaulted him in the 500 block of Second Street after officers were called to the hospital about the assault.

On August 5 at 11:49 p.m., a 34-year-old U.S. 82 West, Leland woman said someone damaged her Hyundai Sonata at Walmart.

On August 6 at 8:05 a.m., a 57-year-old Lewis Circle woman said a 57-year-old Quiver Street, Ruleville woman stole a $165 Fossil watch from Abraham's.

On Sunday at 11:35 a.m., a 29-year-old Highway 43, Thomasville, Alabama man said a 32-year-old Wiggins Road man threatened him and pointed a small chrome handgun at him at the drive-up window at J-Mack’s on the corner of Curtis and Garrard Avenue.

On August 7 at 10:31 p.m., a 64-year-old Cox Street man said the landlord, a 66-year-old Robert Road woman, came into his home unlawfully.

On Friday at 6:56 a.m., a 24-year-old Quick Circle woman said someone broke into her 2012 Chevrolet Camaro while it was parked in the 1200 block of Fourth Avenue, and stole a pair of earrings, $80 cash and a Dooney & Bourke purse valued at $200.

On August 7 at 6:22 a.m., a 22-year-old Holly Drive man and a 27-year-old Holly Drive woman said someone broke into a 2009 Chevrolet truck and a 2016 Ford pickup truck while they were parked in the 600 block of Holly Drive.

On Monday at 10:19 p.m., a 40-year-old Jefferson Street woman, a 17-year-old Jefferson Street boy and a 16-year-old Jefferson Street girl said someone broke into their home and stole a pair of Air Max 720s.

On Sunday at 4:38 p.m., a 24-year-old Courtney Road woman said a 26-year-old North Walker Street woman assaulted her at the Discount Food Mart on Front Street Ext., but she did not want to file charges.

On August 7 at 6:22 p.m., a 60-year-old Kinlock Road man said a 26-year-old Kinlock Road woman threatened him.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail August 6 to August 13,

On August 6 at 12:11 p.m., Natasha Hines, 22, 215 Wiggins Road was arrested and charged with contempt of court and simple assault on a minor without injuries.

On August 7 at 1:40 a.m., Zymetrick Buckner, 27, 409 Coates St., was arrested and charged with contempt of Municipal Court.

On August 7 at 6 p.m., Alexis Spencer, 35, 310 ½ Church St., was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Friday at 2:40 p.m., Montez A. Burnett, 38, 714 MLK, Belzoni was arrested and charged with contempt of Municipal Court.

On Friday at 5:05 p.m., Patrick Keith Reeder, 26, 87 Donahoe Road was arrested and charged with drug court violation.

On Friday at 6:12 p.m., Richard O'Neal, 27, 214 Patricia Drive was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Saturday at 1:32 p.m., Isaac Chad Weston, 30, 107 Eureka St., Tallulah, Louisiana was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

On Saturday at 12:30 p.m., Jill Renee Goulette, 38, 395 McCann, Pioneer, Louisiana was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

On Sunday at 1:25 p.m., Shanice L. Wilson, 26, 118 Ethel Waters Drive was arrested and charged with willful trespassing, harassment, simple assault, and contempt of Municipal Court.

On Monday at 10:30 a.m., William Brown, 54, 114 Janet Davis St., was arrested and charged with abuse, neglect or exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

On Tuesday at 9:57 a.m., Dale Gann, 214 Garden St., was arrested and charged with parole violation.

On Tuesday at 1:01 p.m., Seth V. Bradshaw, 32, 1128 MS Highway 3, Sunflower was arrested and charged with parole violation.

