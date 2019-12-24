Cops and Robbers December 26, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Saturday at 3:11 a.m., Darnecia Danielle Hodges, 24, 900 Fountain St., was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and resisting arrest after officers were called to the 100 block of Birdsong Street about property removal, a 2002 Chevrolet Impala is listed on the report.

On December 9 at 3:37 p.m., Zanobia Covington, 21, 305 North Haladay St., Isola was arrested and charged with shoplifting at Walmart.

On Friday at 6:36 p.m., Christopher Willis, 37, 638 Chandler St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness after police officers were called to the 700 block of Coates Street for a security check.

In other calls,

On December 11 at 4:13 p.m., a Beaverdam Road man said someone stole one of his U-Haul auto transport trailers from the Just like Home/U-Haul rental place on Front Street Ext.

On Friday at 9:11 a.m., a 69-year-old Linbar Street woman said someone vandalized her home.

On Monday at 2:57 p.m., a Walmart employee said that they saw a 37-year-old Four Mile Road, Inverness woman bag several unpaid items and walk past the last point of sale, so charges were reportedly filed. The woman allegedly stole two $9 BOD deodorant packs, a $39 comforter, a $24 My Life As toy, a $26 LOL doll, a $34 LOL doll, two 20-ounce pink cups valued at $6, a $7 pack of Velveeta cheese, a $7 cup and two 10-ounce cans of Rotel.

On Friday at 7:46 a.m., an Indianola Head Start/Early Head Start employee said that someone damaged a back window on the west side of the center by shooting the window with some type of weapon.

On December 10 at 1:43 p.m., a Walmart employee said a 57-year-old Roosevelt Street man stole $43 worth of snow crabs.

On Monday at 11:10 a.m., a Walmart employee said she rolled back the camera footage and saw that a 37-year-old Four Mile Road, Inverness woman put some unpaid items in a shopping bag and walked out past the last point of sale without paying for them. Two pairs of skinny jeans valued at $4, two Peplum tops valued at $4, two two-piece pajama sets valued at $7, a taped top valued at $4, a print top valued at $4, three pair of GR Jeggings valued at $4, a $4 banded tee, a $4 ruffle top, a $4 long-sleeved Raglan shirt, $19 worth of other ladies’ wear, $7 worth of Coke products and two cans of Red Bull were reported as stolen.

On December 10 at 2:59 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Delta Outfitters and found that it had been burglarized. A Taurus G3 1-G3941 9mm handgun, a Taurus G3 1-G3949 handgun, a SDS Imports Lynx AK 126A, a Heckler & Koch 35-A5, a Heckler & Koch 9 mm, a Metio Arms ACC 45i, a SCCY CPX377 .380, a SCCY CPX277 9mm, a SCCY CPX 9mm, two SCCY CPX-2 9mm, a SCCY CPX-3 .380, a Century Arms Draco pistol, an ATI Omni Hybrid Maxx rifle 5.56mm and a Taurus G2C 9mm pistol were reportedly stolen.

On Sunday at 6:36 p.m., a Double Quick employee said someone stole a can of Mystic Peach Beach juice.

On Friday at 3:35 p.m., a Walmart employee said that a 30-year-old Roosevelt Street woman left the store without paying for a $99 LED HDTV and a $44 2.0 sound bar.

On December 9 at 11:41 a.m., a Southern Bancorp employee reported undisclosed damage to the property that was done over the weekend.

On Sunday at 9:33 p.m., a 21-year-old Chandler Street man said a 46-year-old Lincoln Street man assaulted him on Church Street.

On December 11 at 6:47 p.m., a 29-year-old Wiggins Road woman said that while standing in her kitchen on the phone she heard glass breaking in her bedroom.

On December 11 at 4:13 p.m., a 48-year-old Johnson Avenue man said someone stole a black and silver .40 caliber Smith & Wesson handgun valued at $400 out of his 2017 GMC truck.

On Monday at 11:13 a.m., a Walmart employee said that on Friday she saw a 37-year-old Four Mile Road, Inverness woman scan an 88 cent candy bar and then place some other items in a shopping bag and walk past the last point of sale with the items without paying for them. A DHV 4-pack valued at $4, a Monster energy drink valued at $1, two Red Bull drinks valued at $2, a bottle of Great Value canola oil valued at $1, two Starbucks drinks valued at $5, Coke product valued at $7 and a $6 pack of Monster drinks were reported stolen.

On December 10 at 2:42 p.m., a 44-year-old Northwest Terrace, Miami, Florida woman said a 34-year-old Ethel Waters Drive man assaulted her.

On Sunday at 6:45 p.m., a 77-year-old Cox Street man said some kids were throwing rocks and broke the passenger-side window out of a Jeep.

On Monday at 8:38 a.m., a Second Avenue woman said a 37-year-old Spoonbill Court man threatened her 16-year-old son at Gentry High School.

On Saturday at 3:26 am, officers were called to Martin's Pharmacy because of an alarm and found a front window with a section cut out of it and partially pushed out.

On December 11 at 3:51 p.m., a 42-year-old Ponderosa Drive, Fayetteville, North Carolina man said that while he was parked at Love's Truck Stop, a 38-year-old East Kerrville Rosemark Road, Millington, Tennessee man driving a Werner enterprises truck and hauling a Dollar General trailer hit the driver's side of his truck while backing into a parking spot next to him.

On Monday at 12:57 a.m., a 39-year-old Hannah Avenue woman said someone broke the window out of her house.

On Friday at 3:20 p.m., a Walmart employee said that a 37-year-old four Mile Road, Inverness woman use the self-checkout, hid several items and left the store without paying for the items. They include a $5 Reese's cake a $1 Hallmark card a large $2 snowflake, a $3 Santa bag, a $16 mug and a $9 BBQ set.

On Friday at 4:43 a.m. officers responded to an alarm on U.S. 49 North where someone had broken a window out of a door and gone into the building, but nothing was reportedly taken.

On Monday at 2:57 p.m., a 28-year-old Patricia Drive woman said someone broke the back window out of her Lincoln Town car on Sunday night.

Indianola police reported no arrests for the period beginning December 17 and ending December 23.

On Saturday at 11:14 a.m., a woman said someone sideswiped her Nissan Altima in the 1000 block of Broadmoor Drive.

On Friday at 10:22 p.m., a 30-year-old Youngblood Street man said an unknown woman was around his house taking pictures.

On Sunday at 6:56 a.m., a 68-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said that a 70-year-old Beaverdam Road man that is living with her to help take care of her went into her purse and took around $150 and that he also kicked her left leg during an argument and she wants to press charges.

On Thursday at 1:01 a.m., a 30-year-old Whitney Road, Jefferson, Georgia man said a 34-year-old Beale Street man shot into a house in the 600 block of Cleveland Street.

On Thursday at 6:15 a.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Church Avenue about a suspicious vehicle where a 17-year-old Spoonbill Court boy is listed as the suspect. They also reportedly seized .44 ounces of a green leafy substance identified as marijuana.

On Sunday at 5:28 p.m., a 28-year-old Coates Street man said a 43-year-old Fountain Street woman came running up to him with a butcher’s knife while he was standing outside and he is in fear for his life and wants to press charges against her for threatening him.

On December 18 at 2:30 p.m., a 66-year-old Garrard Avenue man reported damage to his 1994 GMC Sierra pickup truck near the intersection of Garrard Avenue and Jefferson Street.

On December 18 at 5 p.m., a 55-year-old Camellia Lane woman said her 16-year-old granddaughter had run away from home.

On Friday at 8:02 a.m., a 23-year-old Tyler Street, Leland man and a 54-year-old South Broadway Street Greenville woman, drivers of a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2014 Ford van, were involved in a collision on U.S. 82 and MS 448, but no injuries were reported at the time of the accident.

On December 16 at 2:57 p.m., a 28-year-old Patricia Drive woman said that a man and a woman whose last names she did not know have been following her around town and harassing her.

On Sunday at 5:31 a.m., officers responded to an alarm at Delta Outfitters on U.S. 49 North and found the front glass broken, but nothing was reportedly taken.

On December 18 at 8:53 p.m., a 42-year-old McPherson Street woman said someone kicked in the front door of her home and stole a 32-inch Samsung flat screen TV and a Samsung DVD player valued at $200.

On Thursday at 4:48 p.m., a 52-year-old Roosevelt Street woman said she was attacked and bitten on the right leg by a dog that belongs to a 57-year-old Roosevelt Street man.

On December 18 at 9:35 a.m., a 45-year-old Hampton Street woman reported undisclosed damaged to her 2008 Dodge.

On Sunday at 3:09 p.m., a 30-year-old Campbell Drive woman said someone damaged the passenger side of her 2013 Nissan Altima near the Pine West apartments on Beaverdam Road.

On December 17 at 12:06 p m, a 37-year-old Adair Avenue man said that he was driving down Adair Avenue when he hit a pothole in the road and damaged the front passenger side tire and rim on his 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis.

On December 18 at 4:52 a.m., officers responded to the Double Quick store on B. B. King Road about a burglary, nothing was reported stolen at the time pending an inventory check.

On Thursday at 10:19 a.m., a 29-year-old Robin Hood Lane, Memphis woman said someone stole her 2010 Nissan Maxima.

On December 18 at 1:37 p.m., a 63-year-old Hoover Street man said someone committed fraud and stole $343 from him.

On Sunday at 1:09 a.m., a 33-year-old Curtis Street woman said a 29-year-old Curtis Street woman assaulted her at the Keyhole Inn on Church Street.

On Sunday at 8:20 p.m., a 43-year-old Fountain Street woman said a 34-year-old Garrard Avenue man assaulted her on Whinery Street.

On Sunday at 8:33 a.m., a 21-year-old Nash Street, Isola woman said that her ex-boyfriend, a 20-year old Broadmoor Drive man, came to the Quality Inn where she was staying and assaulted her by wrestling with her while he was trying to get her phone. The woman is six months pregnant with the man's child; however, officers reported no visible injuries at the time of the incident. MedStat was called and the woman was transported to the South Sunflower County Hospital emergency room and the woman said she wants to file charges against the man for domestic violence.

On Sunday at 1:59 p.m., a Turner's Downtown Market employee said a 30-year-old Roosevelt Street woman came into the store and took several packs of meat valued at $60 and a shopping basket valued at $30 and she wants to press charges on the woman for shoplifting.

On Sunday at 3:37 p.m., a 67-year-old North Southwest Plaza woman said someone sideswiped her neighbors 2010 Chevrolet Impala that was parked in their driveway and then drove through her front yard damaging her fence, grass and shrubs.

On Friday at 10:24 p.m., a Henry Rosser Drive woman said a 19-year-old Patricia Drive woman was harassing her 15-year-old daughter.

On December 18 at 4:39 p.m., the manager of Love's Truck Stop said he had video of an employee, a 21-year-old Kinlock Road man, stealing a tire.

On Saturday at 6:16 a.m., officers were called to the South Sunflower County hospital where a 24-year-old Fountain Avenue woman said her ex-boyfriend, a 45-year-old Birdsong Street man, had assaulted her. Officers reported that at the time, the woman was incoherent and would only say, “He did it, help me.” When they asked her whom she meant, she gave them the man's name and the domestic violence investigator was called in to talk to the woman.

On December 17 at 6:50 p.m., a 33-year-old Lucille Street woman reported a theft.

On Friday at 7:31 a.m., a Turner's Downtown Market employee said a 30-year-old Roosevelt Street woman came into the store and stole several packs of meat, but the woman's identity was unknown at the time.

On December 17 at 9:40 p.m., a 32-year-old Magnolia Drive woman said that a 30-year-old Magnolia Drive man assaulted her.