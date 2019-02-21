Cops and Robbers February 21, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrest,

On Friday at 6:34 a.m., Robert Earl Jones, 51, 117/126 Torino Drive was arrested and charged with domestic violence without injuries (first offense) after a North Walker Street woman called officers to her home because of a domestic disturbance.

On Thursday at 9:32 p.m., Devera Natasha Lyas, 34, 112 North Southwest Plaza Circle and David Judge Hampton 56, 102 Davis Cove were arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries (first offense) after officers saw evidence of physical injuries on both.

On Friday at 12:21 p.m., John Lewis Bell, 32, 305 Sunflower St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm after he was seen near Main and Hannah streets with a Diamondback 223 assault rifle that had been reported stolen. He was also charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, no/expired tag, no insurance, and controlled substance violation because officers also found promethazine-codein 6.25-10MG 15ML in his 2011 Chevy Camaro.

On Sunday at 2:53 p.m., Lakeshia Anderson, 26, 806 Taft Street, Hollandale was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense—$1,000 or less) after a Walmart employee said she stole $108 worth of merchandise.

On February 13 at 12:42 p.m., Sabrina Diamond Mala Dixon, 18, 107 South Wilson St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense—$1,000 or less) after a Walmart employee said she stole an assortment of 20 items including DVDs, a watch, ladies socks and sleeping clothes valued at $108.

In other calls,

On Sunday at 1:19 p.m., a 27-year-old Westside Avenue woman said a 19-year-old Stonewall Drive woman has been harassing her by continuously texting her cell phone.

On Thursday at 11:54 a.m., a 60-year-old East Washington Street, Moorhead woman driving a 2014 Hyundai said a 70-year-old Carver Street man driving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze hit her car while it was parked at the Nelson Dotson Apartments.

On Saturday at 2:09 p.m., a 19-year-old Inverness man said a 22-year-old Brantley Circle man and a 22-year-old Wiggins Road woman hit him at Hibbett Sports and the manager asked the Brantley Circle man to leave the store, but he came back later on.

On Thursday at 6:05 a.m., a 24-year-old Eastmoor Circle, Moorhead man said someone stabbed the front tires and broke the windshield out of his 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee at the Green Acres Apartments.

On Friday at 6:17 a.m., an East Baker Street woman said a 30-year-old Aquarius Circle man was behind her home with a lawnmower and when she told him to get out of her yard he ran west on Baker Street with the mower valued at $150.

On Friday at 9:37 a.m., a 24-year-old Skelton Road man said someone had committed credit card fraud against him and amassed $194 debt.

On February 5 at 2:34 p.m., a North Sunflower Avenue woman said someone broke a window on the north side of the Church of the Living God on Front Street Ext.

On February 13 at 1:53 p.m., a 27-year-old Jackson Street woman and a 29-year-old Gardner Street man were involved in a domestic dispute with no reported injuries.

On Sunday at 8:20 p.m., a 23-year-old Canaan Street, Shaw woman said a 22-year-old Beaverdam Road/Pine West Apartments woman and a 26-year-old Moorhead woman were harassing her.

On Sunday at 8:25 a.m., a 44-year-old Westside Avenue woman said a 56-year-old West Gresham Street man cut the tires on her GMC vehicle in the 200 block of Gillespie Drive.

On Friday at 9:55 a.m., a 21-year-old Roosevelt Street woman and a 41-year-old Broadmoor Drive woman said a 33-year-old Carter Street, Greenville man stole from them.

On Sunday at 9 a.m., a Walmart employee said a 35-year-old David Matthews Lane man wearing a red hat and red jacket in a 1998 Lexus GS3 stole two $37 packs of 9000SS Sylvania vehicle bulbs and one $24 pack of 9005SSUltra vehicle light bulbs.

On February 6 at 2:36 p.m., a 42-year-old McPherson Road man said a 15-year-old Beaverdam Road boy and an 18-year-old Beaverdam Road man were trespassing and destroying private property near Lamar Street by riding a dirt bike across it.

On Sunday at 12:04 p.m., a 57-year-old Lamar Street woman said a 19-year-old Stonewall Drive woman has been harassing her by telephone.

On Monday at 11:55 a.m., a Brashier Lane man said someone had stolen his Smith & Wesson .38 Special Air Weight from the center console of his car. The man said his 53-year-old wife noticed the gun missing after returning to her car from church on Sunday.

On Sunday at 8:44 a.m., a 51-year-old West Gresham Street woman said a 47-year-old West Gresham Street man damaged her mailbox, however they have reached an agreement with regard to him fixing it.

On Sunday at 9:17 a.m. a 37-year-old Elmwood Circle man said someone broke the back window out of his 2003 GMC Yukon.

On February 13 at 7:23 a.m., a Gillespie Street woman said someone fired a shot through a bedroom window. The woman said she heard someone shooting the night before and when she awoke in the morning she found the bullet had come through the window.

On Friday at 7:19 p.m., a 40-year old Broadmoor Drive woman said that her husband, a 35-year-old David Matthews Lane man, was following her and she has a protection order in place. The woman said he also pointed a gun at her and a female friend and as they were driving away he fired a shot in their direction.

On Sunday at 8:16 p.m., a 42-year-old Church Street woman said she heard what she believed was a gunshot and told officers that her daughter's ex-boyfriend, a 29-year-old Johnson Street man, had been harassing her that day by phone and threatened to kill her. The report also mentioned unspecified damage to a 2007 Chevrolet LST.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail Feb. 12 to Feb. 19,

On Feb. 13 at 1:07 p.m., Alexis Spencer, 34, 310 ½ Church St., was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Feb. 13 at 9:06 p.m., Melody Minor, 30, 506 Chapman St., was arrested and charged with child endangerment in a motor vehicle.

On Friday at 1:52 p.m., Lillie Welch, 57, 1015 Englewood St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with probation violation.

On Friday at 5:23 p.m., Jason Vincent Rosen, 39, 4785 Hillside Road, Holcomb, Mississippi was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial building.

On Friday at 4:30 p.m., Patrick Keith Reader, 26, 87 Donahoe Road was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Saturday at 3:01 p.m., Davious Jacob, 22, 132 Brantley Circle was arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries, no proof of liability insurance, no/expired driver's license, disturbance in a public place and careless driving.