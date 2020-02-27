Cops and Robbers February 27, 2020

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On February 18 at 4:54 p.m., Richard Earl Little, 59, 305 Janet Davis Circle was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Double Quick employee said she saw him on surveillance camera hiding seven Hershey's candy bars in his clothing and walking out of the store without paying for them.

In other calls,

On Monday at 2:28 a.m., a Double Quick employee said someone broke into the B. B. King Road store through the front glass door.

On February 19 at 3:26 a.m., a Double Quick employee said someone broke into the B. B. King Road store using a pry bar and stole an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.

On Sunday at 8:48 p.m., a Wilson Lane man said the door to Betty's Place on Main Street was open and a Vizio flat screen television was reported as stolen.

On Saturday at 1:12 a.m., a 35-year-old Airport Road man said someone broke into his home, using a hammer to break a window out his kitchen and stole several weapons and some ammunition that he and a 33-year-old Airport Road woman owned. The reported stolen items included a black Taurus G2S handgun valued at $249, a Smith & Wesson SW22 Victory pistol valued at $329, an AR-15 rifle valued at $600 and a Hatfield single 12 gauge shotgun valued at $100, a Harrison .32 revolver, a Jimenez 22 automatic valued at $152, a Smith & Wesson .22 Auto M&P valued at $400, 150 12-gauge rounds, 2,000 AR-15 rounds, 500 .22 rounds, 75 9mm rounds, 2 S&W SD 9mm 16-round magazines with ammo, four S&W M&P .22 magazines with ammo, two .22 Victory magazines with ammo, five AR-15 30-round magazines with ammo, two 9mm eight-round magazines with ammo and a Jimenez .22 magazine with ammo.

On Monday at 12:14 p.m., a Walmart employee said a 52-year-old Belk Road/Clifton Road, Blaine man was shoplifting.

On February 19 at 12:35 p.m., a 35-year-old Walker Street woman said she hit a pothole on Oak Street and damaged two tires on her 2018 Toyota Camry.

On Friday at 7:47 a.m., a 44-year-old Mound Street, Belzoni man said someone burglarized the Express Car Wash on U.S. Hwy 82 and stole a Honda motor pump.

On February 18 at 12:14 p.m., a 26-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said she damaged the tire on her car when she hit a pothole on the street.

On Thursday at 6:17 p.m., a 56-year-old West Gresham Street woman said someone stole her identity and opened up an eBay account in her name and committed fraud in the amount of $420.

On February 18 at 6:56 p.m., a 29-year-old Wiggins Road woman said someone stole her identity and committed fraud in the amount of $604.

On Friday at 8:56 a.m., a 50-year-old West Washington Street, Moorhead woman said a 65-year-old man driving a 2016 Nissan Pathfinder hit her 2015 Nissan near the intersection of U.S. Hwy 49 and U.S. Hwy 82 and knocked her mirror off.

On February 19 at 5:21 p.m., a 17-year-old Broadmoor Drive girl and her mother said a boy and a girl assaulted the girl and caused injuries.

On February 8 at 1:36 a.m., a 51-year-old Beaverdam Road man and a Lincoln Street man said a 39-year-old Quick Circle man fired shots near a business on Church Street and damage was reported to a 2007 Cadillac Escalade.

On Friday at 2:50 a.m., a Double Quick employee said someone pried the front door open on the B.B. King Road store and stole $200 worth of assorted tobacco products and $80 worth of assorted candy bars.

On February 14 at 7:44 p.m., a 24-year-old Lincoln Street woman said a Birdsong Street man stole her wallet that contained her credit cards, birth certificate and $20 cash while she was at the Double Quick store on Second Street.

On Saturday at 9:13 a.m., a 33-year-old Stephens Drive, Isola woman said a 44-year-old Moore Street, Inverness man assaulted her on Mill Street.

On Saturday at 11:45 p.m., a 20-year-old Roosevelt Street woman said a 41-year-old Airport Road man threatened her.

On February 18 at 8:25 a.m., a 33-year-old Curtis Street woman, driving a 2010 Buick LaCrosse, said she damaged one of her tires valued at $112 when she hit a pothole at the intersection of Catchings Avenue and West Gresham Street near the Rose Eye Clinic.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail February 18 to February 25,

On Friday at 7:23 a.m., Ricky Edwards, 55, 635 Roosevelt St., was arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries.

On Friday at 10:48 a.m., Tambriel Mallette, 21, 123 Railroad Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with willful trespassing.

On Friday at 10:40 a.m., Tambrinique Mallette, 21, 123 South Railroad Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with willful trespassing.

On Friday at 10:34 a.m., Olivia Perry, 19, 121 South Railroad Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with willful trespassing.

On Friday at 10:53 a.m., Sha’Diamond Davis, 18, 121 Railroad Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with resisting arrest, failure to comply with the request of an officer and disorderly conduct—breach of peace.

On Sunday at 4:13 p.m., Alexis Spencer, 35, 310 1/2 Church St., was arrested and charged with controlled substance violations.

On Sunday at 4:28 p.m., Frank Arlandus Ross, 36, 204 Miller Ave., Mound Bayou was arrested and charged with speeding, littering (highways, streets, sidewalk with tack glass or other dangerous objects) and DUI (first offense).

On Monday at 5:18 p.m., Clyde Stevenson, 55, 613 Curtis St., was arrested and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, disorderly conduct—failure to obey officer, and burglary (commercial building, cars etc.)

On Tuesday at 3:13 a.m., Tina Michelle Nicholson, 40, 2 Billups Lane was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Tuesday at 4:03 a.m., Richie Allen Carpenter, 45, 310 Patricia Drive was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.