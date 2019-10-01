Cops and Robbers January 10, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrest,

On Sunday at 2:17 a.m., Nathaniel Dewayne Edwards, 24, 503 Mimosa Drive was arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries (first offense) after police were called to the 700 block of Kinlock Road.

On Dec. 29 at 2:33 p.m., Latoya Moore, 36, 201 Maybelle St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense) and resisting arrest (minor) after police were called to the J-Mack grocery on Curtis Street about a shoplifter.

On Saturday at 6:12 p.m., Michael Glenn Duncan 45, 215 Davis Circle was arrested and charged with DUI (first offense), hit and run—leaving the scene of an accident after police were called to the 200 block of Janet Davis Circle. A 2015 BMW 650 and a 1994 Toyota Corolla were reported as damaged.

On Saturday at 4:02 a.m., Desmond Artez Hayes, 215 Wiggins Road, Apt 25 was arrested and charged with public drunkenness after police were called to the 500 block of Beaverdam Road about a suspicious subject.

In other calls,

On Dec. 24 at 5:29 p.m., a 30-year-old Coates Street man said someone stole is PS4 video game system, three smart watches and a massaging pillow.

On Friday at 5:13 p.m., a Jefferson Street woman said someone stole an iPhone 8plus owned by a 21-year-old Hull Circle woman.

On Dec. 28 at 6:44 p.m., a 31-year-old West Augusta Street man said a 39-year-old Augusta Street woman stole the refrigerator and stove out of his rental house in the 200 block of the street.

On Dec. 21 at 7:04 p.m., a 57-year-old Heathman Road man said he lost his wallet that contained his Regions Bank card, an assortment of credit cards and his social security card.

On Jan. 1 at 10:16 a.m., an Airport Road man said someone damaged his garbage can and his mailbox.

On Friday at 2:15 a.m., a Roosevelt Street man said a woman stole his wallet valued at $35 after she asked him to use his bathroom.

On Jan. 2 at 9:51 p.m., a 29-year-old Third Avenue woman said a 35-year-old Mimosa Drive man assaulted her in the 200 block of Elaine Street by hitting her in the face with his fist, throwing her on the ground and hitting her in the head with his fists.

On Saturday at 4:58 p.m., an East Gresham Street woman said she lost her Samsung S9 plus cell phone at the Indianola Family Medical Clinic.

On Dec. 31 at 4:14 p.m., a Slim Street man said a 36-year-old Clay Street, Inverness, woman stole $120 cash and $16 worth of Newport cigarettes.

On Monday at 3:09 p.m., a 47-year-old Mimosa Drive woman said someone went into her home and stole her Xbox One and iPhone 6 cell phone from her bedroom, a total value of $730.

On Friday at 3:29 p.m., a Double Quick employee said a 56-year-old Quiver Street, Ruleville woman was trespassing at the Second Street store and begging for money.

On Saturday at 3:09 p.m., an Oak Street man said a 29-year-old Fountain Street man removed a Pontiac Grand Prix from his property without permission.

On Jan. 2 at 8:31 a.m., a South Southwest Plaza man said someone stole his J.B. Hunt diesel tractor truck valued that $180,000 and a 2019 Mercedes B semi-trailer valued at $100,000.

On Dec. 29 at 7:50 p.m., a 45-year-old Hickory Drive, Tunica woman said she damaged her 2015 Hyundai Sonata when she was trying to leave the parking lot of Guadalajara, a 2014 GMC Sierra truck was also involved.

On Dec. 27 at 11:56 a.m., a 69-year-old Main Street woman said a 39-year-old West Augusta Street woman was writing checks on her Planters Bank account. She reported two checks written to Shoppers Value in the amount of $75 and $160

On Dec. 25 at 10:50 a.m., a 57-year-old Lamar Street woman said a 19-year-old Stonewall Drive woman came to her home and caused a disturbance by beating on her front window until it broke. The woman also reportedly damaged a Galaxy 7 cell phone by damaging the SIM card holder.

On Dec. 24 at 2:33 p.m., an 18-year-old Broadmoor Drive man said a 16-year-old Airport Road boy stole a black Ruger 9mm valued at $249.

On Dec. 31 at 8:44 a.m., a Double Quick employee said a 49-year-old Mill Street man was seen on video inside of the store when he has been banned from the store for prior shoplifting.

On Monday at 7:04 p.m., a 38-year-old Stonewall Drive woman said someone committed fraud against her.

On Saturday at 7:55 a.m., a 49-year-old Henderson Street woman said a 37-year-old Liberty Lane, Mesquite, Texas woman threatened to beat her.

On Monday at 6:30 p.m., a U.S. 82 West man said two people came into his store with a gun demanding money, but nothing was taken and no one was injured.

On Dec. 24 at 5:46 p.m., a 21-year-old East Percy Street woman said a 21-year-old Wilson Avenue, man stole her black iPhone in the 300 block of Birdsong Street. She valued it at $700.

On Sunday at 1:56 p.m., a Lee Street woman, a Marie Avenue woman, a Roosevelt Street woman, a Broadmoor Drive woman, a 15-year-old girl, an 18-year-old Brantley Circle man, a 15-year old Broadmoor Street girl, a 15-year-old Marie Avenue girl, a 12-year-old Lee Street girl and another girl were fighting in the 700 block of Roosevelt Street.

On Monday at 4:10 p.m., a 30-year-old Airport Road man said a 31-year-old Brantley Circle woman damaged his 32-inch Coby TV valued at $120 and a living room table.

On Dec. 26 at 3:40 p.m., a Mill Street man said someone broke the rear passenger side window out of his 1998 Ford Expedition.

On Dec. 29 at 7:38 p.m., a Spoonbill Court woman said she was visiting her sister in the 300 block of Church Street when she heard a loud noise and when she went outside to see what was happening she saw that someone driving a red 1988 Chevrolet 1500 truck had hit her 2007 Honda Civic.

On Dec. 31 at 3:38 p.m., a South Chrismon Street, Cleveland woman said someone broke the glass door at Gabby's Events on Front Street.

On Sunday at 8:29 a.m., a B.B. King Road woman said a 53-year-old Lincoln Avenue man took a tool kit valued at $100 from a vehicle.

On Dec. 26 at 12:56 p.m., a 56-year-old Jordan Drive woman said her daughter sent her a package for Christmas, but when she opened it the contents, a white Apple Watch series 3 valued at $320 was gone.

On Jan. 2 at 4:02 p.m., a South Martin Luther King Street, Sunflower woman said someone damaged the front bumper on her 2018 Chevrolet Trax.

On Jan. to at 9:17 a.m., A 41-year-old Industrial Park man said someone stole a $3,500 tool box, two construction blowtorches valued at $500, two blowtorch bottles valued at $500, $3,200 worth of welding equipment and two $2,500 25-foot torch cables, a $100 battery and a small toolbox valued at $900, a red Mercedes B farm equipment was reportedly damaged.

On Dec. 24 at 1:13 a.m., a 36-year-old Noblin Road, Cleveland man was accused of malicious mischief and domestic violence without injuries after a 27-year-old woman called to police the 200 block of West Clover Street.

On Dec. 31 at 4:54 p.m., police were called to the 900 block of Pershing Street regarding arson where a wooden house was set on fire.

On Dec. 25 at 1:53 p.m., a 54-year-old Clay Street woman said that while she was inside her home a 23-year-old Garrard Road woman kicked her back door off the hinges.

On Dec. 30 at 10:40 p.m., a West Gresham Street woman said someone caused $200 worth of damage to her window.

On Jan. 1 at 5:34 a.m., a 42-year-old Martin Luther King Jr., Avenue, Sunflower man said someone assaulted him at the U.S. 82 and Catchings Street Double Quick.

On Friday at 9:16 p.m., a Dollar General store employee said a 23-year-old Cox Street man was shoplifting at the store.

On Dec. 25 at 10:16 a.m., a 34-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said someone cut all four tires on her 2016 Nissan Altima.

On Jan. 2 at 5:24 p.m., a 58-year-old Gardner Street man said someone broke into his home and stole a black Apple iPad valued at $1,000, $800 worth of jewelry, a 50-inch TV valued at $800, a 303 Sniper rifle valued at $800 and a black bullet proof vest valued at $1,000.

On Dec. 31 at 6:26 p.m., a 38-year-old Williams Street woman said her 19-year-old son cut the power cord to her cable box.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail Nov. 29 to Jan. 1,

On Nov. 29 at 9 p.m., Kenneth Robinson, 49, 725 Hoover St., was arrested and charged with no driver's license, child endangerment in a motor vehicle and DUI (first offense).

On Dec. 25 at 3:04 p.m., Shaibrelle L. Nelson, 19, 105 Stonewall St., was arrested and charged with telephone harassment and malicious mischief.

On Dec. 26 at 9:29 a.m., Anrico Leshawn Bailey, 42, 1213 Teddy St., was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and destruction of public property.

On Dec. 26 at 3:45 p.m., Clyde Cordell Robinson, 33, 127 Fuggitt Circle was arrested and charged with conspiracy.

On Dec. 27 at 6 a.m., Robert Mallette, 52, 401 East Monroe St., Greenwood was arrested and charged with seatbelt violation, controlled substance violation, possession of methamphetamines, and controlled substance—possession of paraphernalia.

On Dec. 27 at 6:25 p.m., Benjamin Bernado Hoskins, 33, 70 Eastmoor Circle, Moorhead was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana.

On Dec. 27 at 7:13 p.m., Lorenzo White, 25, 425 South Ruby St., Ruleville was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

On Dec. 27 at 8:17 p.m., Patrick Keith Reeder, 25, 87 Donahoe Road was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Dec. 28 at 1:26 a.m., Roshanique Ambrashae Sumpter, 20, 404 Spruce St. was arrested and charged with public profanity and domestic violence without injuries (first offense).

On Dec. 31 at 5:24 p.m., Daniel Denzel Carter, 20, 222 Cliff Finch St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with arson.

On Dec. 30 at 2:52 a.m., Michael Antonio Taylor, 38, 500 Jackson Street was arrested on a warrant hold for another agency.

On Dec. 30 at 9:34 p.m., Emanuel Akeem Caston, 32, 1103 Kinlock Road was arrested and charged with contempt of court for failure to appear.

On Jan. 1 at 4:06 a.m., Melody Minor, 30, 308 Alexander St., was arrested and charged with public profanity, failure to obey an officer, simple assault on a police officer by threatening and disturbing the peace.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County Jail Jan. 2 to Jan. 8,

On Jan. 2 at 5:22 a.m., Michael Dylan Zeron, 22, 765 Illinois Central, Boyle, was arrested and charged with domestic violence—simple assault.

On Jan. 2 at 9:41 p.m., Dennis Ballard, 39 at 505 Birdsong St., was arrested and charged with child desertion and neglect.

On Thursday at 4:02 p.m., Ladarious Snipes, 22, 200 Maybelle St., was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling petit larceny--personal property of another $1,000 or less.

On Thursday at 5:40 p.m., Cameron Sikini Green, 40, 107 Birdsong St., was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Friday at 3:46 p.m., Derrick McClain Jr., 23, 11 South Railroad Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and intimidating a witness.

On Saturday at 2:48 a.m., Diane Wright, 48, 325 Clay St., was arrested and charged with simple assault on a police officer, illegal dog inside the city limits, disturbance of family and abusive calls to an emergency telephone service.

On Saturday at 1:35 p.m., Brandy Dillon, 32, 1156 Quinlivan, McComb was arrested and charged with introducing contraband onto MDOC grounds.

On Saturday at 1:35 p.m., Shakita Felder, 32, 803 Avenue E., McComb was arrested and charged with introducing contraband onto MDOC grounds.

On Sunday at 6:50 p.m., Willie Earl Robinson, 26, 1007 Roy St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Monday at 5:52 p.m., Albert Singleton, 55, 111 Ethel Waters Drive was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.