Cops and Robbers January 17, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Friday at 4:25 p.m., Jamarius Roach, 28, 1201 Fourth Ave., was arrested and charged with domestic violence without injuries (first offense) and simple assault to put fear by physical menace, after police were called to the Hampton Inn about a man disturbing the peace and threatening someone with a rifle. A 23-year old Pecan Street, Inverness woman and a 22-year-old Pecan Street, Inverness woman are listed as the victims.

In other calls,

On Jan. 8 at 3:38 p.m., a 44-year-old Walker Street woman said her grandchild’s mother, a 23-year-old Walker Street woman, stole $1,275 out of her bedroom.

On Saturday at 10:25 p.m., a Curtis Street woman said a 12-year-old boy ran away from home and would not come back when she asked him to.

On Thursday at 8:44 p.m., when police were called to the McPherson Trailer Park on McPherson Road, a Forest Acres Road, Leland woman and man said a 29-year-old Aquarius Circle man was creating a disturbance.

On Friday at 4:19 a.m., a 22-year-old Airport Road woman said a 29-year-old Broadmoor Street woman was harassing her at the Canterbury Apartments in the 800 block of Airport Road.

On Friday at 5:18 p.m., a Gillespie Drive woman said a 29-year-old Airport Road man threatened her 16-year-old nephew. Then on Monday the 29-year old Airport Road man said that while he was on his job at Cutting Edge Barber Shop, on Friday, a 16-year-old boy came in and made threats toward him.

On Dec. 31 at 7:43 p.m., a Virginia Street man, driving a 2006 GMC Canyon Truck, said he was stopped at the red light on Sunflower Avenue when a woman in a gray Chevrolet Tahoe hit him from behind. He said the woman then pulled alongside of him and tried to exchange information, but when he told her he was calling the police she left the scene. Officers looked for the woman in the area but could not find her. The man only received light damage to his truck and no injuries were reported.

On Monday at 1:31 p.m., a 30-year old Spruce Street man reportedly caused a disturbance at the WIN Job Center and Love's Truck Stop and was reportedly arrested for littering and failure to comply.

On December 22 at 2:36 p.m., a Hull Circle man, driving a 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe, said he did not see a 2014 Lincoln MKZ driven by a South Parks Drive, Dallas woman when he was backing out of a parking space on Front Street and the woman was backing out at the same time on his left and said she did not see the man’s vehicle and the two collided. No injuries were reported.

On Jan. 8 at 3:08 p.m., a Walker Street woman driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu said a 44-year-old Walker Street woman tried to run her off of the road near Kinlock and Wiggins roads.

On Jan. 8 at 1:03 p.m., a North Pecan Drive woman said a 47-year-old Mimosa Drive woman stole two window air conditioning units and damaged her rental property by breaking out five windows.

On Thursday at 11:20 a.m., a 56-year-old Pershing Avenue woman said 30-year-old Bates Avenue man came to her house, started fighting with her son, a 37-year-old Pershing Avenue man, and they knocked holes in her walls.

On Saturday at 11:04 p.m., an East Grand Avenue, Inverness woman said a 33-year-old Beale Street man assaulted her at J-Mack's store on Curtis Street.

On Jan. 8 at 8:54 a.m., a 25-year-old Kim Herman Cove woman said she found her 2016 Nissan Altima at an apartment complex off of Airport Road after it was stolen in Greenwood the night before.

On Thursday at 3:59 a.m., a 40-year-old Harrah's Parkway, Robinsonville woman said someone broke into her home through the ceiling after police responded to an alarm that was activated in the 700 block of Coolidge Street. Nothing was reported taken, but $1,000 worth of damage was reportedly done to the ceiling and insulation.

On Jan. 8 at 11:49 a.m., a 57-year-old Lamar Street woman said a 19-year-old Stonewall Drive woman was trespassing and later she filed charges on the woman for harassment.

On Monday at 2:42 p.m., police were called to the 300 block of West Augusta Street regarding a hit and run that happened on US 49. A West Augusta Street woman is listed as the driver of a 2006 Mercury Marquis.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County Jail Jan. 8 to Jan. 15,

On January 9 at 12 p.m., a 15-year-old juvenile, of Wiggins Road, was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

On Thursday at 2:34 p.m., Jerry Higgins, 37, 603 L.F. Packer Drive, Ruleville was arrested and charged with contempt of court for violation of a protective order.

On Thursday at 6:38 p.m., Louis Lara, 42, 200 North Victoria Ave., Cleveland was arrested and charged with trespassing upon enclosed land of another and petit larceny—personal property of another ($1,000 or less).

On Thursday at 6:38 p.m. Jimmy Bryan Jordan, 56, 603 South Leflore Ave., Cleveland was arrested and charged with trespassing upon the land of another and petit larceny—personal property of another ($1,000 or less).

On Saturday at 12:04 p.m., Richard Dryden Jr., 36, 308 Lemeuse St., was arrested and charged with sale and possession of intoxicating beverages within facilities.

On Sunday at 7:27 a.m., Ladarylreius Lemont Lewis, 20, 289 West Park Ave., Drew was arrested and charged with robbery.

On Monday at 3:07 p.m., Donnie Earl Johnson Jr., 30, 404 Spruce Street, Apt. 24, Moorhead was arrested and charged with failure to obey an officer and littering.

On Tuesday at 10:51 a.m., Christopher Marshall, 23, 348 Waco Road, Inverness was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault.