Cops and Robbers January 24, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Thursday at 7:28 am, Larry D. Pate, 63, 204 Stuart St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense) after a Walmart employee called police and said he stole two packs of Magnolia smoked sausages valued at $16.

On Jan. 15 at 4:26 p.m., William T. Rounds, 40, 622 Gerard Ave., was arrested and charged with shoplifting (second offense $1,000 or less) after a Love's Truck Stop employee said he came into the store and took a $60 HD DVR dash cam and left without paying for it.

In other calls,

On Jan. 15 at 10:09 p.m., a 39-year-old Fountain Street woman said her ex-husband, a 41-year-old West Davis Circle man, came to her home and stole the tag off of her 2002 Chevrolet Impala.

On Jan. 16 at 3:48 p.m., a Garrard Street man said a Roosevelt Street woman trespassed by coming to his house and that the woman continues to come to his house even after being told not to, plus she created a disturbance.

On Sunday at 9:29 a.m., a 35-year-old Johnson Street woman said a 33-year-old Roosevelt Street man threatened her with a gun near Mimosa and Forrest streets.

On Friday at 10:45 p.m., after police responded to an active alarm, a 32-year-old Baird Avenue woman said someone had broken into her home through a back door, however nothing was reportedly taken.

On Friday at 12:33 a.m., a 32-year-old Baird Avenue woman said a 24-year-old Baird Avenue man was creating a disturbance after police were called to their home for the second time.

On Friday at 2:41 p.m., a 20-year-old Lilac Drive woman said a Heathman Avenue man has been coming to her job and harassing her after she has told him not to and to stop bothering her.

On Monday at 10:49 a.m., a 28-year-old Cox Street woman said a 29-year-old Easy Street man was at her home and she wanted him gone.

On Jan. 15 at 1:15 p.m., a 25-year-old Charlie Ellis Road man said while trying to enroll in school he discovered that someone had already used his information and received a monetary disbursement.

On Jan. 13 at 8:42 a.m., a Linbar Street woman said a 68-year-old Linbar Street man damaged her brick mailbox.

On Thursday at 12:22 p.m., a 29-year-old Garrard Avenue man said a 54-year-old Church Avenue woman threatened him.

On Jan. 15 at 7:20 a.m., a 65-year-old Roosevelt Street woman said her 15-year-old grandson was in her house threatening her and another Roosevelt Street woman and calling them obscene and offensive names.

On Jan. 16 at 1:06 p.m., a Morningside Drive man said someone brought a counterfeit $10 bill into Community Bank.

On Thursday at 8:59 a.m., a West Augusta Street man said someone broke into his 2005 Nissan and his 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche and stole the radios out and a gray Apple iPod.

On Jan. 16 at 8:43 p.m., a 51-year-old Cedar Drive, Greenville man said a 28-year-old Coates Street man and a 33-year-old Lunar Circle man robbed him of $900 cash and a Good Fossil watch valued at $1,300.

On Jan. 14 at 3:14 p.m., a 24-year-old George Baird Road, Inverness woman said a 28-year-old Pine Street, Moorhead man and a 30-year-old Fifth Avenue man hit her in the mouth because she didn't have any shoes for sale.

On Thursday at 3:16 p.m., a 25-year-old Terrance Drive woman said she wanted a protection order against her children's father, a Faison Avenue man, because he has been threatening her continuously over the past four years.

On Monday at 10:21 am, a 35-year-old Wiggins Road woman said that while she was shopping at Walmart somebody went into her 2010 Chevrolet Malibu and stole a 20-inch TV and some Ocean Spray.

On Friday at 3:24 p.m., a 74-year-old College Avenue man said his neighbor's cats were scratching up his 2015 Jaguar.

On Thursday at 1:48 p.m., a East Jackson Street, Belzoni woman and a Johnny Russell Street, Moorhead woman were listed as drivers in an accident that happened in the drive-thru at Burger King where one woman said the other backed into her vehicle.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail Jan. 15 to Jan 22,

On Thursday at 3:33 p.m., Randolyn Cortez Faint, 31, 107 Whittington Drive was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, armed robbery, and controlled substance violation.

On Friday at 1:15 p.m., Robert Earl Burns, 45, 313 Church Ave., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

On Saturday at 6:04 p.m., Nekeysia Cherry, 22, 204 North Railroad St., Beulah was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

On Sunday at 4:55 a.m., Eugene Simmon, 65, 609 Slim St., was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended driver's license and DUI (first offense).

On Sunday at 1:58 p.m., Antwain Tigues, 37, 619 Chandler St., was arrested and charged with failure to obey an officer and disturbing the peace.

On Sunday at 3 p.m., Jadareous D. Davis, 23, 219 North Main St., Drew was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

On Monday at 11:30 a.m., Jakari Mayhall, 24, 176 Benson Lake Road, Cleveland was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the request of an officer.

On Tuesday at 10:29 a.m., Eric Smith, 22, 404 East Head Circle, Apt. D-2, Ruleville was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On Tuesday at 11:29 a.m., Dartavious L. Evon, 21, 1109 Rose Drive was arrested and charged with domestic violence simple assault.