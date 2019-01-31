Cops and Robbers January 31, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Jan. 22 at 2:45 p.m., Reginald Redmond, 43, 119 Curtis St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace after police responded to Community Choice in Lovelace Shopping Center. Redmond was reportedly using profanity in public outside of the business. Also on Jan. 22 at 4:50 p.m. Redmond's wife said she wanted to file a protection order against him.

In other calls,

On Monday at 10:21 p.m., a 29-year-old Johnson Street man said a 33-year-old Roosevelt Street man threatened him.

On Monday at 8:39 a.m., a 48-year-old Patricia Drive man said he had an accident on Saturday near Fasonia Avenue around 5:30 p.m., while driving a 2007 Toyota Camry that he wanted to file a report.

On Jan. 23 at 9:36 a.m., a Double Quick employee said a 43-year-old Adair Avenue man was trespassing and going into the dumpster and throwing garbage on the ground at the Second Street store.

On Friday at 10:26 p.m., a 37-year-old North Sunflower Avenue woman said a 32-year-old West Herman Johnson Street man has been harassing her by cell phone and has been coming onto her property and she does not want him there.

On Jan. 23 at 1:51 p.m. an 82 Express employee said a 23-year-old Dunn Lane, Olive Branch man came into the store with a counterfeit $100 bill and when the man was told that the money was not real the man ran away.

On Jan. 22 at 11:54 p.m., a Double Quick employee said someone came into the store around 11:40 p.m., just before she got to work and stole a 20-ounce can of beer.

On Jan. 22 at 1:37 p.m., a 61-year-old Romine Road woman said a man went inside of her 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe in the Walmart parking lot and stole her purse and an Apple iPhone valued at $59. An 18-year-old Roosevelt Street man, a 16-year-old Roosevelt Street boy and another 18-year-old Roosevelt Street man are listed as suspects and the suspect’s vehicle is listed as a 2001 Buick.

On Jan. 22 at 4:19 p.m., a Second Avenue woman said someone broke into her car and stole a Galaxy S7 cell phone.

On Thursday at 2:10 p.m., a 61-year-old Torino Drive man said a 17-year-old Maybelle Street boy and a 19-year-old Lost Oak Drive, Memphis man were shooting at each other near Curtis and Bates streets.

On Jan. 23 at 3:37 p.m., a 36-year-old Broadmoor Drive woman said a 36-year-old Sunrise Road woman stole her identity and committed fraud.

On Monday 4:43 p.m., a 47-year-old Quick Circle man said a 17-year-old Maybelle Street boy was firing shots out of the passenger side window of a black Camaro near Slim and Bates streets. A 19-year-old Birdsong Street man is also listed as a suspect.

On Monday at 6:11 p.m., a 23-year-old East Head Circle, Ruleville woman said a 27-year-old Coates Street man was harassing her and stole some money from her.

On Thursday at 7:05 p.m., a 28-year-old Henry Rosser Drive man said someone used his information to commit credit card fraud.

On Jan. 22 at 1:08 p.m., a 49-year-old Torino Drive woman said a 22-year-old Torino Drive man and a 23-year-old Torino Drive woman stole money from her.

On Monday at 11:03 a.m., a Jackson Street woman said someone stole $900 from her.

On Monday at 11:47 a.m., an 18-year-old Stuart Street woman said a 21-year-old Cox Street man stole $40 from her.

On Jan. 22 at 11:41 a.m., a 60-year-old Thurman Street, Itta Bena woman said someone was threatening and harassing her over the Internet.

On Sunday at 3:28 p.m., a Penny Circle, Sunflower woman said that while she was at Guadalajara Mexican Restaurant someone hit her 2009 Saturn Aura.

On Monday at 3:53 p.m., an Ethel Waters Drive woman said she got into an argument with a 37-year-old Ethel Waters Drive woman and the woman broke the driver’s side mirror off of her 2006 Toyota.

On Monday at 2:45 p.m., a Sycamore Street, Benoit woman said a 43year-old Marie Avenue man came to her office at South Delta Planning and Development and tried to grab her.

On Jan. 23 at 10:28 a.m., a Double Quick employee said someone came into the U.S. 82/Catchings Street store and stole $42 worth of laundry detergent.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail Jan. 22 to Jan. 29,

On Jan. 23 at 11:15 a.m., Dontae Treveil Clark, 27, 611 Sanders Lane, Ruleville was arrested and charged with simple assault on a police officer, probation violation and escape.

On Friday at 5:07 p.m., Walter Griffin, 50, 308 East Quiver St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with simple assault on a police officer, contempt of court and resisting arrest.

On Saturday at 4:16 p.m., Rodney Pierce, 27, 903 North Broadway, Greenville was arrested and charged with introduction of alcoholic beverages onto MDOC grounds, introduction of phones onto MDOC grounds, introduction of tobacco onto MDOC grounds and introduction of firearms onto MDOC grounds.

On Saturday at 4:16 p.m., Rachel Maddox, 34, 903 North Broadway, Greenville was arrested and charged with introduction of alcohol onto MDOC grounds, introduction of phones onto the MDOC grounds, introduction of tobacco onto MDOC grounds and introduction of firearms onto MDOC grounds.

On Saturday at 9:56 p.m., Larry Cornelius Chatmon, 55, 108 North Davis Circle was arrested and charged with suspended driver's license, no proof of liability insurance and DUI refusal/inability to submit to chemical test.

On Monday at 12:32 p.m., Remus Triplett, 28, 134 South Railroad, Sunflower was arrested and charged with probation violation.

On Monday at 1:37 p.m., Marchello Quataz Beck, 37, 112 Penny Circle Lane, Apt. D, Sunflower was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

On Tuesday at 12:03 p.m., Zymetrick Buckner, 27, 409 Coates St., was arrested and charged with threats--intimidation by letter, simple assault, false information to a law enforcement officer and contempt of Municipal Court.

On Tuesday at 12:23 p.m., Elmore Bowie 56, 400 Alexander Ave., was arrested and charged with malicious mischief.