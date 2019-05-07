Cops and Robbers July 4, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Saturday at 12:29 a.m., Sandra Latasha Freeman, 30, 1006 Broadmoor Drive was arrested and charged with aggravated assault after officers were called about a stabbing incident where a 40-year-old Wiggins Road woman was listed as the victim.

On Friday at 8:37 p.m., Mary Elizabeth Rush, 31, 719 North Elmwood Circle was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she stole $44 worth of merchandise.

On Sunday at 12:04 a.m., Quewanna Shenika Phillips, 39, 206 West Augusta St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness, no proof of liability insurance and no/expired driver's license after police were called to the KFC about a disturbance.

On Thursday at 3:28 p.m., Khiry Turner, 28, 1005 Mississippi Ave., Greenwood was arrested and charged with a motor vehicle insurance violation—failure to have a card in the vehicle and no/expired driver's license after officers were called to U.S. 82 near Pates garage for a traffic accident. A 41-year-old Hampton Street woman was listed as the other driver and a 2015 Lincoln utility vehicle and a Hyundai Sonata were listed as damaged.

On June 25 at 6:51 p.m., Cassandra M. Beckworth, 38, 406 Hampton St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness after officers were called to the area of Church and Mill streets because she was intoxicated and harassing people.

On June 25 at 5:26 p.m., Laterrious Terrell Swift, 22, 508 Birdsong St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said he stole a $178 air conditioner.

On Monday at 6:59 p.m., Rachel M. Anderson, 30, 4645 Forest Ridge Drive, Hermitage, Tennessee was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she stole $83 worth of Sensor Excel blades and $39 worth of Rayovac batteries.

In other calls,

On Saturday at 7:09 a.m., a 44-year-old Janet Davis Circle man said someone robbed him of his Wells Fargo bank card and stole $220.

On Monday at 3:45 a.m., a 55-year-old East Percy Street woman said a 43-year-old Hannah Avenue man broke into her 2004 Chevrolet Silverado.

On June 26 at 8:57 p.m., an Aquarius Circle woman said a 30-year-old woman assaulted her.

On Friday at 10:54 a.m., officers were called to Walmart about an embezzlement where an 18-year-old Leland woman is listed as the suspect and a $44 Timex watch and $6 worth of ground beef were reportedly stolen.

On June 25 at 2:49 p.m., a Double Quick employee said a 43-year-old Hannah Avenue man continues to come to the Second Street store, stands on the property and asks customers for money.

On June 26 at 5:02 p.m., a Walmart employee said they saw a 42-year-old Jefferson Street woman scan an item that cost $0.98 in order to get a man’s dress shirt that costs $17.08 at a cheaper price.

On Friday at 1:42 p.m., a 27-year-old Gillespie Drive woman said someone caused $60 worth of damage to the tire on her Toyota Corolla.

On June 25 at 2:35 p.m., a Duncan Road, Inverness man said an ex-employee had used a gas card at Scott Petroleum. A 50-year-old Sunflower Avenue man and a 32-year-old Fourth Avenue man are listed as the suspects.

On Monday at 4:47 p.m., a 39-year-old Johnson Street woman said a 46-year-old Broadmoor Drive man was harassing her and trespassing on her property.

On June 26 at 11:58 a.m., a Planters Bank employee said a 43-year-old Cleveland Street man submitted a forged/counterfeit check for $875.

On Sunday at 9:42 p.m., someone told officers that persons in two white vehicles were shooting at each other in the 400 block of Oak Street. Officers recovered at least four 9mm shell casings.

On Sunday at 5:15 a.m., a 57-year-old West Gresham Street man said a 44-year-old Westside Avenue woman assaulted him.

On Saturday at 12:38 a.m., a 30-year-old Birdsong Street woman said her children's father, a 33-year -old South Davis Circle man, and some of his cousins, a 26-year-old Pine Street, Moorhead woman and a South Davis Circle woman surrounded her 2006 Lexus, damaged it and tried to make her get out so they could assault her.

On Sunday at 4:55 p.m., a 32-year-old Ridge Drive, Madison, Mississippi woman said someone broke the front window out of her house in the 300 block of Patricia Drive.

On Sunday at 8:51 p.m., a 30-year-old Broadmoor Drive woman said a 40-year-old Birdsong Street woman was harassing her.

On Friday at 5:39 p.m., a 22-year-old Church Street woman said a 29-year-old Garrard Avenue man stole her black Alltel cell phone valued at $45.

On Saturday at 8:55 p.m., a 30-year-old South Davis Circle man said a 43-year-old Woodhaven Garden Circle, Jackson man, who is the boyfriend of his estranged wife, called his cell phone and threatened to hurt him.

On June 26 at 5:53 p.m., a 26-year-old Holly Drive man said someone threatened him.

On Monday at 10:52 p.m., a Front Street Ext., merchant said a 43-year-old Hannah Avenue man was trespassing at his store in the 200 block of the street.

On June 26 at 6:44 p.m., a 47-year-old U.S. 82 East man said a 20-year-old East Gresham Street woman and a 25-year-old Patricia Drive man threatened him on June 25 while they were coming back from a job site, so charges were filed.

On June 25 at 7:11 a.m., a 26-year-old North Main Street, Drew woman said her Nissan Altima caught fire on Pershing Avenue near Roosevelt Street.

On Saturday at 6:50 p.m., a Walmart employee said that earlier in the day two people stole over $600 worth of hoverboards.

On Monday at 2:56 p.m., a 42-year-old Magnolia Drive man said a man, who was later identified as a 27-year-old Gray Avenue man, was seen on video around 3 a.m., breaking into both of his vehicles, a 2017 Ford F150 and a 2014 Ford Expedition, which were parked in his driveway. The man said a wallet containing $1,200 that belonged to another man was taken out of the F150 and although the 27-year-old man was allegedly seen going through both vehicles nothing was taken out of the Ford Expedition.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail June 25 to July 2,

On June 26 at 12:05 Martrell Smith, 31, 3856 Noble St., Jackson was arrested and charged with two counts of uttering forgery—counterfeit instrument.

On June 26 at 3:58 p.m., Christopher Dixon, 29, 407 Lake St., Ruleville was arrested and charged with two counts of simple assault on a law enforcement officer and disorderly conduct—breach of peace.

On Friday at 6 p.m., Corkius Allen, 38, 411 Mimosa St., was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On Sunday at 4:45 p.m., Tonya Dunlap, 35, 103 Plantation Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—breach of peace.

On Sunday at 11:18 p.m., Ravon Shavon Sherrod, 23, 908 Maple St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

On Monday at 5:36 p.m., Patrick Keith Reeder, 26, 87 Donahoe Road was arrested and charged with violating drug court rules.

On Tuesday at 11:25 a.m., Shaibrelle L. Nelson, 20, 105 Stonewall St., was arrested and charged with contempt of court.