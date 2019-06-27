Cops and Robbers June 27, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On June 19 at 2:12 p.m., Constance Willis 28, 909 Fountain Ave., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—disturbing the peace. Also, Shaibrelle L. Nelson 20, 105 Stonewall Drive was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—disturbing the peace and knowingly violating a protection order. The pair was taken in after officers were called to the 500 block of Jackson Street about someone trespassing. A 23-year-old Jackson Street woman and a 27-year-old Jackson Street woman said they were stalking and harassing them.

On June 18 at 12:55 a.m., Latonya Hodges 43, 900 Fountain St., was arrested and charged with robbery after officers were called to the Church Street area where a Porter Drive man reported $32 stolen.

On Monday at 6:59 p.m. Tyanna Keandra Watkins 21, 218 Swan Drive, Greenwood was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she stole several grocery items totaling $43.27. Watkins reportedly bonded out and was given a court date of July 2.

On Friday at 1:31 p.m., Brenda Griffin 51, 319 Mill St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness, public profanity—indecent language and disorderly conduct—failure to comply with police after officers were called to Beale Street because of a disturbance between a man and a woman.

On June 18 at 7:44 p.m., Nina Milan 28, 424 D.O. Baker Road, Leland was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she stole grocery items from the store.

On Sunday at 3:27 a.m., Lamorris Devonte Richardson 21, 216 Quick Circle was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct—failure to comply with police after officers were called to the 600 block of Jefferson Street about a disturbance and Richardson would not leave the house after officers instructed him to.

On Thursday at 11:09 a.m., a 70-year-old Church Street man said his 2003 Lincoln Town Car was damaged by a tree.

On Sunday at 2:49 a.m., a 19-year-old Bates Avenue woman said a 26-year-old First Street, Inverness man forced his way into her home, threw her down on the sofa and started to choke her. Investigators were notified and charges were filled.

On Sunday at 2:40 a.m., a 31-year-old Whittington Drive man said a 28-year-old Coates Street man shot him in his left hand on Church Street near the Cozy Corner Cafe.

On Thursday at 7:30 p.m., a 45-year-old North Southwest Plaza woman said she noticed that someone had damaged the driver's side door and hood of her 2006 Mercedes.

On Monday at 12:39 a.m., after police were called to the South Sunflower County Hospital emergency room about a gunshot victim, a 34-year-old Garrard Avenue man said that while he was sitting in his Chevrolet Impala asleep, near Bates and Walker streets, someone came up and fired several shots into it. The man was reportedly hit once in the left arm and the lower left abdomen, three times in his left leg and once in the left side of his groin. He was transported to a Jackson area hospital for further treatment and officers recovered at least two 9 mm Luger rounds.

On Thursday at 9:03 p.m., a 29-year-old Johnson Street man said a 22-year-old Aquarius Circle man threatened to shoot him.

On Thursday at 2:16 p.m., a 34-year-old Jackson Street woman said someone damaged her 2017 Nissan Altima near Love's Truck Stop.

On June 18 at 12:20 p.m., a 32-year-old Lee Street, Belzoni man, driving a 2007 Ford Taurus, said a 44-year-old 68th Street Hialeah, Florida man, driving a 2012 18-wheeler truck hit his car while it was parked in the Walmart parking lot.

On Monday at 2:27 p.m., a 52-year-old Hanna Avenue man said someone stole his 2004 GMC Yukon XL SUV.

On June 18 at 5:38 p.m., a 61-year-old Galaxie Drive man said someone stole his Poulan push mower, valued at $150, a Troy-Bilt string trimmer, valued at $100, two Troy-Bilt gas blowers valued at $100 and a pair of hand clippers valued at $35.

On Monday at 3:40 p.m., a Merigold man, working for Premier Lawn Art, damaged the rear window on a vehicle, owned by an 80-year-old North Davis Circle woman, while he was weed eating near the South Sunflower County Hospital parking lot.

On Monday at 1:29 p.m., a 35-year-old Meadowlark Lane man said a 26-year-old Quick Circle man has been taking checks out of his mailbox. Seven checks totaling $1,273 were reported stolen and forged.

On June 19 at 8:34 a.m., a 55-year-old Mimosa Drive man said he lost his wallet at Supervalu on June 13 at 9 a.m.

On June 18 at 3:27 p.m., a Johnson Street woman said a 39-year-old Lunar Circle woman was threatening and assaulting her.

On June 18 at 5:56 p.m., a 53-year-old Airport Road woman said someone was harassing her.

On Thursday at 3:23 p.m., a 21-year-old Johnson Avenue man at J-Mack’s said a 20-year-old Jefferson Street woman hit his son in the face with a cup and then threatened to cut him. A 2015 Nissan Altima was also reportedly damaged.

On Monday at 9:52 am, a Jefferson Street woman said she found a Huffy bicycle behind her home.

On Saturday at 12:42 p.m., a 37-year-old East Gresham Street woman said her boyfriend, a 37-year-old East Gresham Street man, assaulted her.

On Monday at 12:43 p.m., two Chandler Street women said a 17-year-old Wiggins Road girl and a 47-year-old Birch Street woman were harassing them.

On Thursday at 3:37 p.m., a 29-year-old Wiggins Road woman said someone fired shots into her home.

On Monday at 10:12 a.m., a Fannie Lou Hamer Road, Itta Bena man said while he was at Walmart on Saturday an employee was pushing shopping carts in the parking lot and one of the carts hit his 2003 Chevrolet truck.

On Friday at 11:04 p.m., a 57-year-old Fountain Avenue woman said she heard shots fired and one of the shots came through her bedroom wall. Officers found a spent round in her chest of drawers and collected it for evidence.

On Sunday at 12:32 p.m., a 22-year-old Broadmoor Drive woman said someone vandalized the red 2008 Chevrolet Suburban she was driving, in the 700 block of B.B. King Road.

On June 18 at 5:12 p.m., Shaquille O'Donnell Weeks 25, 45 Spoonbill Court was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

On June 18 at 5:12 p.m., Derrick L. Jackson 34, 103 Davis Cove was arrested and charged with two counts of contempt of Municipal Court and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

On Thursday at 4:36 p.m., Joshua Davenport 28, 2720 Litton Road, Shaw was arrested and charged with possession of a stolen firearm.

On Friday at 11:54 a.m., William B. Wilson 29, 1913 Bayou Road, Merigold was arrested and charged with grand larceny.

On Friday at 9:51 p.m., Kajadia Tatianna James 20, 524 West Washington St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with domestic violence—simple assault.

On Friday at 9:41 p.m., Augene Griffin 22, 608 Cox St., was arrested and charged with domestic violence—simple assault.

On Saturday at 1:27 a.m., Christopher Davis 45, 903 Oak St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with domestic violence—simple assault.

On Saturday at 1:29 a.m., Selvin Steen 43, 410 Hanna Ave., was arrested and charged with trespassing after notice of non-permission.

On Monday at 6:49 p.m., Taqurius Devantae Davis 22, 119 Barnes St., was arrested and charged with speeding, reckless driving, improper lane passing, improper turn (no turn signal), no proof of liability insurance and felony fleeing.

On Monday at 8:38 p.m., Marreko Quanta Cooperwood 43, 1015 Maple St., Clarksdale was arrested and charged with speeding, no/expired driver's license and DUI (first offense).