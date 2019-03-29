Cops and Robbers March 28, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On March 20 at 3:01 p.m., Roy Nutall 55, 303 Walker St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense $1,000 or less) after a Neighborhood Grocery employee said he stole 3 Clubtails Peach Breeze drinks valued at $5.

On March 18 at 4:08 p.m., Kamien Devonta Johnson 20, 3525 Cauthron St., Dallas, Texas was arrested and charged with domestic violence without injuries (first offense), resisting arrest (major) and disturbing the peace by threatening after police were called to the 100 block of Janet Davis Circle about a disturbance and heard Johnson tell his mother that he would beat her to sleep. He also allegedly resisted arrest and had to be sprayed with O.C. spray.

On Thursday at 1:26 p.m., James Lee Hull II 56, 200 Roosevelt Street was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense $1,000 or less) after a Walmart employee said that he stole merchandise from the store.

On Saturday at 12:29 p.m., Cordarius Lamar Roscoe 26, 123 Lunar Circle was arrested and charged with child abuse—battery causing serious bodily harm, contempt of Municipal Court and malicious mischief (under $1,000) after officers were called to the Scattergood Apartments about an assault on a 7-year-old child.

On Thursday at 12:14 p.m., Oree Wade 60, 212 Linden St.,/211 Boulevard, Lexington, Mississippi was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense $1,000 or less) after a Walmart employee said he stole $24 worth of merchandise that included a pack of Bryan bologna, Bryan hot dogs, a bag of shrimp and a chain leash.

On March 20 at 4:33 p.m., Roy Nutall 55, 303 Walker St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense $1,000 or less) after a Double Quick employee said he stole a 32-ounce Budweiser beer and a pack of Turkey Creek snacks.

On Thursday at 12:30 a.m., James Leroy Jordan 28, 11 Shannon Ferguson Cove was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—failure to comply with police after officers were called to the area about a man and a woman fighting in the street.

In other calls,

On March 20 at 12:35 a.m., a 30-year-old Coates Street woman said her ex-boyfriend, a 25-year-old Elmwood Circle man, broke into her home in the 800 block of Mills Street and destroyed her property.

On Monday at 4:35 p.m., a West Augusta Street man said someone hit and damaged his 2013 Chevrolet in the 600 block of Pershing Avenue and left the scene.

On March 20 at 1:58 p.m., a 71-year-old Cox Street man said someone committed fraud against him and made transactions totaling $1,200.

On Thursday at 10:50 a.m., a 65-year-old Rosemary Street, Cleveland man said someone stole $400 worth of vehicle parts and accessories from a 1999 Dodge GMC three-door truck.

On Saturday at 3:39 p.m., a 64-year-old Spoonbill Court woman said someone stole her Ring video doorbell valued at $140.

On Monday at 9:18 a.m., a 64-year-old U.S. 82 West woman said someone damaged her 2008 Ford Explorer at the Scattergood Apartments.

On Friday at 10:20 p.m., a 37-year-old Gillespie Drive woman said somebody broke into her apartment and stole her son's PlayStation 4 game console valued at $400 and a NBA 2K19 game valued at $60.

On March 20 at 8:10 a.m., a man told police that a small white car hit a parked 1999 Ford Explorer on Curtis Street and left the scene.

On Thursday at 11:23 a.m., a Coates Street woman said someone stole her daughter's Dexcom G6 blood glucose monitoring device valued at $500 and her PDM insulin pump also valued at $500, while she was in school at Lockard Elementary.

On Monday at 6:41 p.m., a North Wilson Street, Sunflower woman said she left her Iphone valued at $800 on a cooler inside of a store in the 100 block of Front Avenue and a boy took the phone and ran out of the store.

On Thursday at 3:35 p.m., a 52-year-old North Davis Circle woman said a North Davis Circle man broke into her home and stole $930 worth of assorted items, $210 worth of Gain washing powder and a $200 Craftsman push mower.

On Friday at 3:53 a.m., a Love's Truck Stop employee said a 31-year-old Beale Street man and a 34-year-old Gillespie Drive man were trespassing and stole two black and yellow Powerdrive 175 watt cup power inverters valued at $87 and a $29 Mississippi State hoodie.

On March 19 at 7:05 p.m., a Nissan Altima driven by a 50-year-old Brantley Circle woman burned on Moody Street near Indianola Family Medical Clinic.

On Thursday at 9:42 a.m., a Walmart employee said a Panther Burn man driving a 2002 Lincoln, walked out of the store without paying for several 3-packs of ribeye steaks valued at $99 and six 24-ounce packs of Wright's Bacon valued at $53.

On March 19 at 4:45 a.m., a 34-year-old Chapman Street man said a 27-year-old Mimosa Drive man threatened him.

On Friday at 3:18 p.m., a 40-year-old Cox Street man said a 21-year-old Hough Street woman stole two televisions and a refrigerator from him.

On Monday at 2:44 p.m., a 23-year-old woman said that a customer at the Los Molcajetes Mexican Restaurant threatened her by saying that she was going to kick her (word sometimes used for donkey).

On Thursday at 9:23 p.m., a Bates Avenue man said a 31-year-old Coates Street woman and a 28-year-old Roosevelt Street woman shot into his home.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail March 19 to March 26,

On March 19 at 2:46 p.m., Andrea Lynn Perry 30, 107 Smith Road, Apt. D, Cleveland was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.

On March 19 at 3:15 p.m., Joseph William Burney 38, 162 Skene St., Boyle was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.

On March 20 at 3:38 p.m., Tammy Townsend 39, 422 Lincoln St., was arrested and charged with contempt of Municipal Court.

On March 20 at 9:26 p.m., Marcus Orlando Haney 24, 133 Baird Ave., was arrested and charged with domestic violence without injuries (first offense), probation violation and contempt of court.

On Thursday at 9:49 am, Laderrius Thornton 22, 205 Alexander Ave., was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial building.

On Thursday at 2 p.m., Tracy Dixon 45, 409 Walker St., was arrested and charged with probation violation.

On Thursday at 2:31 p.m., James Wesley Bradford 36, 623 Garrard Ave., was arrested and charged with probation violation.

On Friday at 1:50 a.m., Irene Johnson 49, 414 Roberson Drive, Apt. 2-E, Ruleville was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

On Saturday at 10:56 a.m., Robert Anderson 23, 8724 Arkabutla Road, Robinsonville was arrested and charged with prohibitions generally.

On Saturday at 12:36 p.m., Marchello Quataz Beck 37, 112 Penny Circle Lane, Apt. D, Sunflower was arrested and charged with aggravated domestic violence.

On Sunday at 3:10 p.m., Leonard Coleman 31, 307 Beale St., was arrested and charged with simple assault on a police officer.

On Sunday at 3:40 p.m., Rashad Hakeem Snipes 17, 200 Maybelle St., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and contempt of court.

On Monday at 12:49 a.m., Jamaal Davis 25, 123 Sandra Circle, Drew was arrested and charged with failure to comply with the request of an officer and disorderly conduct—breach of peace.

On Tuesday at 10:48 a.m., Tony Allen Brown 38, 120 Coleman St., Lot 19, Cleveland was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.