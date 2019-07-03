Cops and Robbers March 7, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Thursday at 8:44 a.m., Terry Orlando Green, 36, 122 West Herman Johnson St., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance enhanced by a firearm, simple assault on a police officer, possession of paraphernalia and resisting arrest (major) after officers saw him run a stop sign on Front Street near City Hall. The officer turned on the blue lights and siren to stop the car and ended up seizing $848 in cash, a Weight Max scale, 30 grams of marijuana and a single bolt action hunting rifle with a scope. The report also indicated that Green was issued a citation for running the stop sign, no driver’s license, no insurance and no seatbelt and a 2008 Mercury Milan was impounded.

On Feb. 25 at 4:22 p.m., Frederick Don Chevalier Jr., 35, 1125 Boyd St., Greenville was arrested and charged with shoplifting (first offense—$1,000 or less) after a Walmart employee said a $10 Real Tree hat was stolen.

On Saturday at 8:41 a.m., Daphne Anjanetta Brownlow, 47, 112 Terrace Drive was arrested and charged with domestic violence with injuries (first offense) and child abuse—battery causing serious bodily harm after officers were called to her home about a domestic dispute.

On Feb. 26 at 6:05 p.m., Lamarcus Curry, 29, 315 Johnson St., was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance after officers were called to the Family Medical Clinic about a disturbance. They discovered that Curry had an active warrant and while patting him down, officers discovered a pill bottle filled with a bag of green leafy substance and a bag of white hard substance. They arrested him on simple possession of crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana. Officers reportedly seized 1.64 grams of a hard white substance said to be cocaine and point 78 grams of a green leafy substance described as marijuana.

On Friday at 7:42 a.m., Selvin Lamar Steen, 43, 410 Hanna Ave., was arrested and charged with trespassing after notice of non-permission and disorderly conduct—failure to comply with police after officers were called to the U.S. 82 East Double Quick about an unwanted person.

In other calls,

On Feb. 26 at 7:26 p.m., a Walmart employee said someone stole $104 worth of cell phone cases.

On Feb. 26 at 11:38 a.m., a Delta Blues Street woman said a 50-year-old Janet Davis Circle man was stalking her residence on Feb. 24 around 9 p.m. She said the man has been following her around because she doesn't want him anymore.

On Sunday at 11:01 a.m., a 35-year-old Mound Road, Inverness man said a 30-year-old Easy Street man was harassing him by phone.

On Saturday at 12:54 a.m., after police were called to the South Sunflower County Hospital, a 37-year-old Mainsail Way, Brandon woman said her cousin, a Hickory, Mississippi woman, assaulted her for no reason.

On Saturday at 2:40 p.m., a 27-year-old Gray Street man said a 29-year-old Fountain Street man is harassing him by sending text messages and always showing up wherever he is.

On Friday at 7:11 p.m., after police were called to the 300 block of Janet Davis Circle regarding a domestic dispute, a 31-year-old Janet Davis Circle woman said a 29-year-old Janet Davis Circle man hit her in the face repeatedly causing minor cuts to her face.

On Saturday at 1:19 p.m., a Shoppers Value Foods employee said a 45-year-old Walker Street man stole $45 worth of ribeye steaks.

On Friday at 6:26 a.m., a Double Quick employee said a 43-year-old Hannah Street man was at the Double Quick on Second Street after he had been told not to return.

On Feb. 26 at 8:41 a.m., a 38-year-old Churchill Drive, Ocean Springs woman said someone stole a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu that was parked at a house on Coolidge Street.

On Saturday at 9:15 p.m., a 26-year-old North Walker Circle woman said a 28-year-old B.B. King Road man told her he was going to beat her when he catches her. The woman said the man has been constantly harassing her and making threats that he's going to do something to her.

On Feb. 26 at 3:48 p.m., a Double Quick employee said a 48-year-old Grand Avenue man prepaid for $5 worth of gas and the cashier turned the pump on and $35 worth of gas was pumped into his vehicle. The man said it was not intentional.

On Saturday at 10:32 a.m., a 75-year old Beaverdam Road man said someone stole his wallet containing $700 and his Bank of America credit card.

On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., a 33-year-old Torino Drive man said someone committed fraud against him, stole his identity and $13,715.

On Saturday at 7:50 p.m., a 23-year-old Curtis Street man said he lost his .380 handgun in the 400 block of Cox Street.

On Monday at 9:24 a.m., a 65-year-old Whinery Street woman said somebody attempted to burglarize her 2007 Chrysler.

On Feb. 26 at 8:06 p.m., a North Davis Circle woman said someone has been using her deceased husband's name to solicit money.

On Monday at 7:04 p.m., a 29-year-old Hoover Street woman said a 28-year-old Gardner Street man has been threatening her.

On Sunday at 2:51 p.m., a 28-year-old MS 448 woman, driving a 2002 Ford F-350 pick up with a trailer attached said she was heading east on U.S. 82 and approaching the intersection of U.S. 49 when she noticed that the trailer had come unhitched from her truck and was heading down the road towards and collided with a 2017 Freightliner driven by a 25-year-old Sledge Street man. Police only reported minor paint transfer on the trailer and the truck, but no injuries were reported.

On Thursday at 1:25 p.m., a Double Quick employee said a 43-year-old Adair Avenue man was trespassing at the Second Street store.

On Feb. 27 at 7:45 a.m., a 29-year-old Fountain Street man said a 33-year-old B. Adams Street, Benoit man threatened him.

On Monday at 5:49 p.m., a 24-year-old Quick Circle woman said someone hit her car while it was in the parking lot near Community Choice Financial Services in Lovelace Shopping Center. A 24-year-old Main Street woman as listed as a driver and the two vehicles are a 2018 Chevy Malibu and a 2017 Ford Escape.

On Friday at 1 a.m., a 47-year-old Fourth Avenue woman said a 24-year-old Pecan Street, Inverness woman has been sending messages to her on Facebook after the judge gave verbal orders for them not to have any contact with each other.

On Saturday at 10:21 a.m., a 77-year-old woman and her 78-year-old husband said someone broke into their home on Feb. 25 and stole a checkbook and some bank statements.

On Feb. 27 at 9:45 a.m., a 71-year-old Church Street man said someone stole some copper valued at $600 off the back of his truck.

On Feb. 27 at 12:57 p.m., a 55-year-old Lakes Boulevard, Starkville woman said a 61-year-old Harrison Road, Ellisville man stole $40,000 that belonged to her. The woman said her dad passed away and she received a $40,000 inheritance. However, on July 14, 2018, she was involved in a car accident was taken to the hospital due to the injuries and as a result, the money was left with the man, who is her fiancée. She said the man checked into the Hampton Inn in Indianola and took the money to the room with him.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail, Feb. 26 to March 5,

On Feb. 27th at 5:19 p.m., Roderick L. Appleberry 18, 110 Stockyard St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with armed robbery.

On Friday at 4:25 p.m., Marcus Terrell Walls 34, 172 Roosevelt St., Drew was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

On Sunday at 6:41 p.m., Danny Glenn Horne 30, 441 Shelby Drive, Drew was arrested and charged with grand larceny ($1,000 or more).

On Monday at 11:10 p.m., Robbie Shane Melton 41, 171 Eaglecrest Drive, Grenada was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

On Monday at 10:24 p.m., Jason Adma Oswalt 44, 117 Jefferson Davis St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

On Tuesday at 9:44 a.m., Anna Stokes 24, 176 Benson Lake Road, Sunflower was arrested and charged with contempt of court (justice court).

On Tuesday at 9:55 a.m., Patsy Ann Miller 42, 176 Benson Lake Road, Sunflower was arrested and charged with contempt of court (justice court).

On Tuesday at 11:12 a.m., Lucy Stevenson 32, 609 Tarnell Road, Grenada was arrested and charged with sexual activity between a correctional personnel and a prisoner, introduction of a phone onto MDOC grounds and introduction of tobacco onto MDOC grounds.