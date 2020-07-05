Cops and Robbers May 7, 2020

Indianola police made the following arrest,

On April 26 at 3:25 p.m., Lahqiana Quinnita Fain 22, 903 Coolidge St., Hollandale was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she stole a $39 bottle of Alli Diet Weight Loss pills and $25 worth of other merchandise.

In other calls,

On April 29 at 4:51 p.m., a 50-year-old Faison Avenue man said another man put him inside of a vehicle, took $8 out of his pocket, put a 9mm pistol to his head and told him to give him anything else he had.

On Sunday at 8:40 a.m., a 60-year-old Delta Blues Street woman reported being attacked by dogs in the 100 block of the street.

On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., a 68-year-old Oak Run Drive, Olive Branch woman and a 48-year-old Azalea Drive woman driving a Honda Accord and a Chevrolet were involved in an accident on Front Street.

On Saturday at 11:46 a.m., a West Percy Street man said a 50-year-old West Percy Street woman was driving his gray 2011 Dodge Ram pick up and backed into a pole and damaged the truck.

On Monday at 10:39 a.m., a Walmart employee said that a 50-year-old Walker Street man walked out of the store on Sunday without paying for $114 worth of merchandise. The man was reportedly in a stolen 2007 Chevrolet suburban.

On April 27 at 6:44 p.m., a Walmart employee said that a 68-year-old North Dryer Street, Greenville man was in the store spitting on employees, causing a disturbance and refusing to leave.

On Friday at 11:28 a.m., a 69-year-old Lamar Avenue, Inverness man, driving a 2002 Chevrolet SC1 pickup, and a 23-year-old Front Street, Tchula woman, driving a 2010 Nissan Altima, were involved in an accident on U.S. 82 West near the former Fred's department store, no injuries were reported.

On Monday at 9:52 a.m., a 37-year-old Sycamore Street, Como, Mississippi man said someone stole a $263 water pump and a $600 George Fisher pipe scraper off of his 1996 Dodge pickup, owned by Mid-South Boring and Pipe Company, Collierville, Tennessee.

On Friday at 9:12 a.m., a 23-year-old Gray Street woman said someone broke into her 2007 Lexus through the passenger side window and stole her Calvin Klein purse that contain various debit cards and her social security card.

On Saturday at 7:14 p.m., a 52-year-old West Elmwood Circle man said that when he was getting out of his vehicle his .41 magnum pistol fell on the ground, went off and shot him in the right upper thigh.

On Thursday at 3:52 p.m., a 31-year-old Stonewall Drive woman said her husband, a 44-year-old Stonewall Drive man, threatened to kill her.

On April 6 at 6:30 p.m., a 21-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said that while she was driving east on U.S. 82 the rear left tire on her 2007 GMC Sierra 1500 came off, rolled into the McDonald's parking lot and hit the rear bumper and trunk of a 2016 Chevrolet Malibu, driven by a 27-year-old County Road 350, Greenwood woman and caused damage to the back bumper and trunk.

On April 29 at 10:59 a.m., a 77-year-old B.B. King Road man, driving a black Mercedes-Benz E350, damaged a 2013 Nissan Murano driven by a 56-year-old Bland-Johnson Road woman in the parking lot of Walmart.

On April 27 at 6:56 p.m., a Maybelle Street woman reported damage to a 2018 Chevrolet Sonic in the 700 block of North Elmwood Circle.

On April 27 at 2:17 p.m., a 42-year-old Cox Street man said a Pershing Street woman caused $300 worth of damage to a back window at his home.

On Sunday at 3:51 a.m., a 46-year-old Coates Street woman said a 34-year-old Coates Street man assaulted her.

On Friday at 9:59 a.m., a B.B. King Road woman said a boy in her care ran away from home.

On Monday at 1:32 p.m., a 34-year-old Cox Street woman, driving a 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe, reportedly backed into and damaged a 2012 Acura driven by a 33-year-old Alexander Avenue man.

On April 28 at 4:55 p.m., a Stonewall Drive woman said a 43-year-old Stonewall Drive man was on her property and she didn’t want him there.

On April 28 at 10:59 p.m., a 21-year-old East Gresham Street woman said a 47-year-old Stonewall Drive man was harassing her.

On Saturday at 11:57 a.m., a 73-year-old Oak Street man, driving a 2009 Nissan Altima and a 28-year-old Ethel Waters Drive woman, driving a 2010 Chevrolet Impala, were involved in an accident near Wiggins Road and Bates Street.

On Sunday at 1:57 a.m., a 62-year-old French Road man said he lost his wallet while at Walmart approximately two weeks earlier, but the only thing of importance in it was his driver's license.

On April 29 at 2:55 p.m., a 53-year-old Beaverdam Road man said his neighbor, a 27-year-old Beaverdam Road woman, threatened him.

On March 13 at 1:10 p.m., a 27-year-old Beaverdam Road man and a 27-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said a 31-year-old Gallivan Avenue, Camden, Arkansas man and a 17-year-old West Gresham Street boy broke into their home and stole a $1,100 rifle, a $450 Glock pistol and a Honda 4-wheeler.

On April 29 at 1:37 a.m., a 20-year-old Sam Lacey Drive woman said a 27-year-old Lee Street man assaulted her in the B.B. King Road area.

On Sunday at 9:48 a.m., a 98-year-old Cox Street woman said someone broke into her home and stole a $300 air conditioner unit.

On April 25 at 1:49 p.m., a 31-year-old Sibley Lane, Inverness woman said a 26-year-old Herman Johnson Street man assaulted her.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail April 28 to May 5,

On Monday at 12 a.m., Kerry Andrew Wallace, 30, 302 North Sunflower Ave., was arrested and charged with conspiracy.

On Monday at 5:53 p.m., Booker T. Watson, 40, 204 Rule Circle, Ruleville was arrested and charged with burglary of a commercial building/cars.