Cops and Robbers November 28, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrest,

On Saturday at 1:31 p.m., Samantha Taylor, 27, 165 Leon Road, Boyle, Mississippi was arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said she did not scan several items, including a $26 baby booster seat, a $29 booster seat and a $39 Bobby Story item, and then walked past the last point of sale.

In other calls,

On Friday at 9:21 a.m., a 49-year-old Longwood Place Drive, Hattiesburg man said someone stole a 2018 Chevrolet Colorado work truck, owned by Technical Appraisal Services of Philadelphia, Mississippi, out of the parking lot at the Hampton Inn.

On Thursday at 12:04 a.m., officers were called to the 400 block of Sunflower Avenue about a domestic dispute involving vandalism and harassment where a 37-year-old Sunflower Avenue woman is listed as the victim and a 33-year-old Sunflower Avenue man is listed as the suspect. A door window and a wall window are listed as damaged.

On November 20 at 12:01 p.m., a 26-year-old Marie Road woman said that her ex-boyfriend, a 32-year-old Moore Street, Inverness man, threatened her by saying that he would kill her.

On Thursday at 8:08 a.m., a Roosevelt Street woman called officers about three unwanted juveniles, a 16-year-old Marie Avenue girl, a 13-year-old Lee Street boy and a 17-year-old Alexander Street boy, being on her property.

On Thursday at 8:36 p.m., a 31-year-old East Gresham Street woman said that a 20-year-old Coates Street woman came to her home and assaulted her for no apparent reason.

On Friday at 6:39 a.m., a 50-year-old Wiggins Road woman said that she believes her neighbor pulled the driver’s side mirror off of her 2003 Nissan Murano.

On Sunday at 12:49 p.m., a 38-year-old East Gresham Street man said that his ex-girlfriend, a 37-year-old Bay Street, Greenville woman keeps texting and calling him even though he has asked her to stop and he was able to prove that the woman has called and texted him several times since they had a court date on November 19 and he wants to pursue charges.

On Thursday at 9:59 p.m., a 38-year-old East Gresham Street man said a 37-year-old East Gresham Street woman was harassing him.

On November 20 at 4:01 p.m., officers were called to the South Sunflower County Hospital about an assault where a 24-year-old North Haladay Street, Isola woman is listed as the victim and a 28-year-old Battle Street man is listed as the suspect, but the woman did not want to file charges.

On November 20 at 1:04 p.m., a 19-year-old Marie Avenue man said that his girlfriend's father, a North Sheffield Road, Moorhead man, assaulted him at Walmart.

On November 19 at 11:08 a.m., a 63-year-old Coates Street woman said someone stole the electric meter and meter base off of her rental property in the 600 block of Hannah Avenue and she wants a house watch for that address.

On November 20 at 11:54 p.m., a 22-year-old North Wilson Street, Sunflower man and a 41-year-old West Second Street, Leland woman said someone robbed the Discount Store in the 200 block of Front Street and stole $300 cash.

On Thursday at 12:34 p.m., a 70-year-old Beaverdam Road woman said someone stole her Cleveland State Bank MasterCard and charged $231.

On Saturday at 5:52 a.m., a 39-year-old Hanna Avenue woman reported a 13-year-old Hannah Avenue girl as a runaway and the child was located and transferred to the Washington County Detention Center.

On Sunday at 3:46 p.m., a 56-year-old MS 448 man said two children, an 11-year-old Whittington Drive boy and an 11-year-old Alexander Street boy broke into a house in the 100 block of Curtis Street and knocked holes in the walls and broke windows.

On Thursday at 1:07 a.m., a 76-year-old Walker Street man said a 16-year-old Marie Avenue girl stole a .22 revolver from him.

On Friday at 12:01 p.m., a 76-year-old Walker Street man said someone stole his air compressor and a $35 spare tire to his vehicle out of his yard.

On November 20 at 3:22 p.m., a North Avenue resident reported that three men, a 19-year-old North Avenue man, an 18-year-old MS 448 man and an 18-year-old Airport Road man, kicked in the back door on a neighbor’s house, owned by a 46-year-old North Avenue woman, and stole a $490 PlayStation game console, two controllers valued at $80, a $200 pair of Nike shoes, a $186 pair of Adidas shoes, a $120 pair of Air Force Ones, two pair of white Air Force Ones valued at $220, a PlayStation Spider-Man game valued at $50, a PlayStation headset valued at $50 and a PlayStation plus membership card valued at $60.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail November 19 to November 25,

On November 20 at 1:33 p.m., Patrick Keith Reeder, 26, 87 Donahoe Road was arrested and charged with violation of drug court rules.

On November 20 at 2:14 p.m., Brandon Kendrick Ross, 27, 2953 U.S. 49 South, Ruleville was arrested and charged with reckless driving, possession of marijuana, no proof of liability insurance and no/expired driver's license.

On November 20 at 5:07 p.m., Armani Duwain Bell, 18, 722 MS 448 was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest.

On November 20 at 5:07 p.m., Christian Marquaious Cartlidge, 19, 212 North Ave., was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling and resisting arrest.

On November 20 at 5:07 p.m., D’Ante Tyquavious Griffin, 18, 810 Airport Road, Apt 31 was arrested and charged with burglary of a dwelling.

On November 20 at 6:33 p.m., R’Vant Herron, 17, 1020 East Delta, Apt 2, Moorhead was arrested and charged with attempted murder.

Note: Moorhead Police Chief Fred Randle said Herron has been evading capture since an October 24 incident where he allegedly shot his cousin during an argument. Randle said Herron has acquired legal representation so, he has not had an opportunity to get his side of the story yet.

On Saturday at 1:44 p.m., Willie D. Davis, 29, 418 Hanna Ave., was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and taking a motor vehicle.

On Sunday at 12:40 a.m., Shakita Vonsha Williams, 29, 436 Lincoln St., was arrested and charged with shoplifting and resisting arrest.