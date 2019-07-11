Cops and Robbers November 7, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Saturday at 12:53 a.m., Brian Jarrell Topps, 28, 107 Brandy St., Grenada was arrested and charged with domestic violence—simple assault after officers were called to the 600 block of Roosevelt Street where a Marie Avenue woman said he assaulted her by choking her and biting her left arm.

On October 27 at 1:04 p.m., Willie Charles Rollins, 60, 1019 Theobald St., Greenville was arrested and charged with shoplifting and giving false identifying information to officers after a Walmart employee said he stole $10 worth of thin ribeyes and $13 worth of choice steaks.

On Friday at 9:09 p.m., Cassandra Beckworth, 39, 406 Hampton St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness after officers were called to the 200 block of Front Street about a disturbance.

On Friday at 11:50 p.m., Ami Latonae Ginn 28, 1113 Lourdes St., Greenville was arrested and charged with driving under the influence after officers were called to the 500 block of Chandler Street about an accident involving her 2009 Nissan Altima and a 2000 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by a Chandler Street man.

On Saturday at 7:59 p.m., Brenda Griffin, 51, 319 Mill St., was arrested and charged with public drunkenness, profanity in a public place and disturbing the peace after officers were called to Church and Mill streets to assist emergency medical service providers.

On October 30 at 4:55 p.m., Christopher Willis, 37, 638 Chandler St., was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—failure to comply with police and petit larceny (under $500) after officers spotted him creating a disturbance in the 300 block of Second Street.

In other calls,

On Thursday at 10:27 p.m., a Black Oak Drive, Walls, Mississippi woman flagged down officers near the intersection of B.B. King Road and Mill Street and said that two women in a grey Impala followed her and her boyfriend from J-Mack's on the corner of Curtis and Garrard Avenue to the intersection of Roosevelt Street and Pershing Avenue where one of the women in the car threw a bottle and hit the back driver's side door of her 2013 Ford Focus. Officers noticed visible damage.

On Thursday at 3:57 p.m., a 45-year-old Pine Circle man said a 15-year-old Pine Circle boy and a 16-year-old West Gresham Street boy broke into his home and stole a silver .32 caliber gun.

On Saturday at 4:19 a.m., a 66-year-old Front Street man said someone broke into Paul's Jewelry store and stole $500 in cash and caused $200 worth of damage to the front door.

On Monday at 12:33 a.m., a 76-year-old Cleveland Street woman and a 55-year-old Cleveland Street man said a 50-year-old Third Avenue man tried to set fire to the back of their home.

On Monday at 6:01 a.m., a 25-year-old Maple Street, Moorhead man, driving a 2018 Dodge Challenger, and a 66-year-old Clover Drive man, driving a 2005 Nissan Titan truck, were involved in an accident in the 1300 block of U.S. 82 and both were taken to South Sunflower County hospital by ambulance and both vehicles had to be towed.

On Sunday at 11:40 a.m., a Westside Avenue woman reported damage to the rear bumper of her 2017 Honda Accord.

On October 29 at 2:38 p.m., a 59-year-old Jordan Street man reported damage to his 2012 Chevrolet Suburban.

On October 28 at 5:13 p.m., an 18-year-old Aquarius Circle man said a 29-year-old Hanna Avenue man assaulted him near the intersection of Bates and Birdsong streets and stole his 2005 Chevrolet Malibu valued at $1,500.

On November 4 at 7:31 p.m., a Dollar General store employee said a woman, driving a 2002 GMC Yukon, stole a $1 pack of tissue.

On October 29 at 9:07 a.m., a 26-year-old Spoonbill Court woman said someone broke into her 2015 Chrysler 200 and stole an iPhone 6 valued at $300.

On Friday at 10:43 p.m., a 74-year-old Kinlock Road woman said someone threw a white brick through her living room window.

On Thursday at 2:15 p.m., a 30-year-old Hough Avenue woman said a 35-year-old Jefferson Davis Street woman was harassing her and violating a protection order.

On Sunday at 9:31 a.m., a 64-year-old Oak Street woman said someone broke into her 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and stole $50 in change.

On Sunday at 4:05 p.m., a 29-year-old Wiggins Road woman said that her ex-boyfriend, a 51-year-old Janet Davis Circle man, was harassing her after she called officers to the 1000 block of Seymour Drive to the mini storage.

On October 30 at 11:09 a.m., a 19-year-old Sunrise Road woman said that while at school on that day she went into a conference room to talk with teachers and felt threatened by an 18-year-old Washington Street, Moorhead man.

On Monday at 10:12 a.m., a 27-year-old Gardner Street woman said her ex-boyfriend, a 31-year-old Wiggins Road man, came up to her car while she was parked on Front Street, open her door, grabbed her by her coat, grabbed her face, grabbed her Galaxy J-3 cell phone and ran off. The woman said she is in fear for her life and wants to press charges.

On Thursday at 5:11 a.m., a 48-year-old Cleveland Street woman said someone broke into her home, but nothing was reported as stolen.

On Friday at 3:25 p.m., a 28-year-old Skelton Road man said someone broke into his 2012 Nissan Sentra and stole a HMR .17 rifle, AP P22 Angel blue nickel Walthers German-made handgun valued at $275, a black Smith & Wesson M&P .40 caliber gun valued at $500 and a Benelli shotgun valued at $1,500.

On Friday at 6:21 a.m., a 30-year-old Porter Drive woman said someone broke into her 2008 Chevrolet Malibu, but nothing was taken.

On Monday at 5:17 p.m., a 35-year-old North Davis Circle woman said someone has been calling and texting her phone from two different IP addresses with threatening messages and when she contacted C-Spire they told her she would have to file a police report before they could give out any information.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail October 29 to November 5,

On October 31 at 8:54 a.m., Jerome Steadman, 32, 110 Stockyard Road, Sunflower was arrested and charged with probation violation and felon in possession of a firearm.

On Friday at 6:45 p.m., Phylandra Pembleton, 25, 100 Stockyard Road, Sunflower was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

On Friday at 9:14 p.m., Timothy A. Byas, 38, 1000 B.B. King Road was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—failure to obey officers and controlled substance violation—illegal possession.

On Friday at 10:19 p.m., Darnell Washington, 27, 508 Cliff Finch, Sunflower was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—failure to obey officers and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

On Saturday at 10:49 a.m., Kokela Lee, 28, 208 Delta Ave. Sunflower was arrested and charged with contempt of court.

On Saturday at 9:10 p.m., Brittany Townsend, 28, 228 South Martin Luther King Street, Sunflower was arrested and charged with reckless driving, open container law violation, disorderly conduct—failure to obey officers and no proof of liability insurance.

On Sunday at 6:15 p.m., Yunier Betancourt, 36, 14142 Southwest 291st Ter, Homestead, Florida was arrested and charged with shoplifting.

On Monday at 5:01 p.m., Treka Donaldson, 31, 118 Penny Circle, Sunflower was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.

On Tuesday at 4:15 a.m., Lillie Welch, 57, 1015 Inglewood St., Moorhead was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—breach of peace.