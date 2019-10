Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Sunday at 7:27 p.m., Kayla Renay Weatherspoon, 19, 347 Crittenden St, Greenville and Ladedra Marsha Bryant, 19, 118 South Sunset Terrace, Jackson were arrested and charged with shoplifting after a Walmart employee said they stole $44 worth of sweaters.

---

