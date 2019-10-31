Cops and Robbers October 31, 2019

Indianola police made the following arrests,

On Thursday at 3:56 p.m., Roy Benton Nutall, 56, 303 Walker St., was arrested for shoplifting after a Brothers Food Market employee said he stole a 25-ounce can of Bud Ice valued at $2.

In other calls,

On Thursday at 1:56 p.m., a 46-year-old Johnson Avenue man said someone used a pry bar to break into his storage shed and stole a Craftsman lawn mower valued at $450.

On Thursday at 3:50 p.m., a 38-year-old Stillman Road, Sunflower woman, driving a 2007 Ford F-150 and a 58-year-old Landen Circle, Byhalia, Mississippi woman, driving a 2013 Toyota Venza, were involved in an accident while backing out of parking spaces at Walmart, no injuries were reported.

On Thursday at 1:22 p.m., an East Head Circle man said someone stole $20 from the moneyboxes at the 82 Washer Mat.

On Friday at 12:50 p.m., a man said someone went into the Delta Pride building on Industrial Parkway and stole an undetermined amount of copper wires and vandalized the building.

On October 23 at 11:42 a.m., a 67-year-old West Augusta Street woman said someone stole her personal information and committed fraud in the amount of $1,000.

On Sunday at 11:46 a.m., a 21-year-old Quick Circle man said someone broke into his Dodge Charger, nothing was reported as stolen.

On October 22 at 4:13 p.m. a Clinton Avenue, Shaw woman said someone sent a threatening text message to her cell phone.

On October 22 at 6:24 p.m., a 53-year-old Adair Avenue woman said a 26-year-old Kinlock Road woman, driving a 2004 Chevrolet, damaged her 2011 Chevrolet, no injuries were reported.

On Sunday at 12:13 a.m., a 24-year-old Hough Avenue man and a 25-year-old Hough Avenue woman said someone broke into their home through a side bedroom window and left through the front door, but nothing was reported as stolen.

On October 23 at 3:04 p.m., a Jackson Street man said someone broke into his son’s 2015 Chevrolet Impala and stole two pair of size 10 Air Jordan gym shoes valued at $200 and $300 cash.

On Friday at 8:18 p.m., a Walmart employee said a 40 year old Jeff Davis Road, Hollandale woman stole a $9 Guns and Roses CD.

On October 23 at 9:06 p.m., an Alexander Avenue woman said her house, in the 100 block of Lunar Circle, burned and arson is noted on the report.

On Thursday at 4:37 p.m., a 35-year-old Pine Street, Moorhead woman said a 40-year-old Birch Street, Moorhead woman stole her identity.

On October 23 at 9:22 p.m., a Gray Avenue man said someone came to Jones's Car Wash on U.S. 82 and broke the locks off of three of the vacuum cleaner’s trash doors.

On Friday at 11:40 p.m., a 37-year-old Bay Street, Greenville woman said her boyfriend, a 38-year-old East Gresham Street man, threatened to kill her.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower county jail October 22 to October 29,

On Friday at 10:30 a.m., Catherine Wright, 36, 305 Lincoln St., Sunflower was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct—failure to obey officers.

On Saturday at 10:43 a.m., Kelvin Wendell Carpenter, 37, 217 Adair Ave., was arrested and charged with contempt of Municipal Court.

On Saturday at 4:40 p.m., Curtis Lee Anderson, 64, 11 County Road 329, Greenwood was arrested and charged with DUI (first offense).

On Saturday at 8:43 p.m., Trentavious Fonzy, 20, 153 Joseph St., Drew was arrested and charged with contempt of Municipal Court and domestic violence—simple assault.

On Sunday at 2:03 p.m., Willie Charles Rollins, 60, 1019 Theobald St., Greenville was arrested and charged with shoplifting and giving false information to law enforcement officers.

On Sunday at 3:25 p.m., John Luke Garcia, 24, 84 Steed Mixon Road, Doddsville was arrested and charged with open container law violation, seat belt violation, no proof of liability insurance and no/expired driver's license.

On Monday at 9:10 p.m., Jerry Lee Lewis, 42, 221 Railroad Ave., Sunflower was arrested and charged with public drunkenness and disturbing the peace.