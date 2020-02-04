Cops & Robbers

Indianola police posted no reported arrests for this reporting period,

On Friday at 12:46 p.m., a Battle Street man said a 21-year-old Maybelle Street man broke into a 2002 Honda Accord owned by a 26-year-old Battle Street woman.

On March 17 at 11:34 a.m., a Shoppers Value Foods employee said a 57-year-old Quiver Street, Ruleville man was trespassing in the store.

On Thursday at 2:51 p.m., a Double Quick employee said a woman came to a U.S. 82 store and pumped $29.41 worth of gas and drove off without paying.

On March 13 at 11 p.m., a Birdsong Street man said he was traveling west on U.S. 82 near Pizza Hut when he realized his rear bumper was hanging off of his 2012 Chrysler.

On March 21 at 7:58 a.m., a B.B. King Road man said someone stole the catalytic converter off of a 1993 Chevrolet Cavalier owned by a 69-year-old B.B. King Road woman.

On March 19 at 10:58 a.m., a man said someone broke into the Mount Beulah Baptist Church, stole $200 and damaged a window and a couple of doors.

On Saturday at 11:37 a.m., a 40-year-old Kentwood Lane man said a 29-year-old North Wilson Street/Pershing Street woman was creating a disturbance at Wah Sing’s Chinese restaurant.

On Thursday at 2:23 p.m., a 68-year-old Carver Street man said someone had kicked in the front door of Love's Barbershop.

On March 23 at 10:11 a.m., a 25-year-old Fountain Street woman said her ex-boyfriend, a 45-year-old Birdsong Street man, came up to her car and tried to spit on her and then hit her car window.

On March 19 at 2:20 p.m., a Patricia Drive woman said her sister, a 48-year-old Patricia Drive woman, threatened her because of a lost dog.

On March 14 at 9:03 a.m., a Kentwood Lane man said someone damaged the two front tires, valued at $300, on his mother's car.

On March 18 at 9:38 a.m., a Birch Street woman said someone ran into the passenger-side door on her 2017 Chevrolet Camaro while a 21-year-old Birch Street man was driving it.

On March 17 at 10:32 p.m., a 28-year-old Easy Street woman said a 37-year-old Mound Road, Inverness man threatened to shoot her the next time he sees her.

On March 24 at 11:22 a.m., a 38-year-old North Davis Circle woman said someone broke into her 2018 Dodge Journey and stole a $350 Dell laptop and case.

On March 24 at 10:55 p.m., a Domino's Pizza employee said a 31-year-old Kennedy Street, Shelby, Mississippi man tried to fraudulently use someone else's debit card for a $20 purchase.

On Saturday at 10:20 a.m., a Linbar Street woman said a 19-year-old Lee Street man assaulted her 17-year-old daughter.

On Friday at 6:03 p.m., a Second Street man said someone stole a Harley-Davidson motorcycle valued at $8,700 that was owned by his brother, a 45-year-old Church Street man, out of his yard.

On Thursday at 10:20 a.m., a 38-year-old U.S. 82 East man said a 29-year-old Second Street woman, a former employee of At Home Care Home Health, threatened him and refused to return a company-owned $300 LG tablet.

On March 23 at 11:37 a.m., a 49-year-old Quick Circle man reported a $250 CPX-1 9mm 1MAG handgun either lost or stolen during a house party.

On March 25 at 8:44 a.m., a Hannah Street man said someone broke into the American Legion building on Hannah Street through a window.

On Thursday at 2:34 p.m., a 67-year-old Curtis Street man said a 27-year-old Lunar Circle man vandalized a window on his property.

On Sunday at 9:33 a.m., a 22-year-old South Davis Circle woman said her daughter's father, a 23-year-old Itta Bena man, hit her in the nose with his fist.

On Friday at 7:41 a.m., a 37-year-old Bellevue Drive woman, and two other women said someone damaged and broke into a 2007 Chrysler 300 and a 2010 GMC Yukon.

On March 14 at 1:35 p.m., a 27-year-old Whittington Drive woman said she backed into a pole in the Curtis Street area and damaged a taillight on her 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe.

On March 18 at 3:51 p.m., a 22-year-old West Grand Avenue, Inverness woman said that while she was at Walmart a 23-year-old Porter Drive man assaulted her.

On March 10 at 4:49 p.m., a Whittington Drive man said someone used a rock to break a window out of the Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church.

On March 23 at 9:22 a.m., a 33-year-old Ethel Waters Drive woman said a 31-year-old man assaulted her and her 12-year-old child on the day before.

On March 22 at 10:04 p.m., a McPherson Road woman said a 33-year-old McPherson Road man threatened her.

On Friday at 5:22 p.m., a 28-year-old Henry Rosser Drive woman said a 23-year-old Rose Drive woman came to her job, threatened and assaulted her.

On Sunday at 12:53 p.m., a woman said someone broke into her car in the 100 block of East Percy Street, but nothing was taken.

On March 17 at 4:39 p.m., a 25-year-old West Clover Drive man and a 27-year-old West Clover Drive woman said someone poisoned their dogs.

On March 25 at 1:54 p.m., a 40-year-old Sandy Drive woman said a 36-year-old Gardner Street man violated a court protection order.

On March 24 at 10:17 a.m., a 64-year-old Davis Circle man said someone broke into his 2011 Toyota Tundra pickup and stole a Dewalt 20-volt Max drill.

On Friday at 11:07 p.m., a 20-year-old Hampton Road, Sunflower woman said a 21-year-old Walker Street man, her child's father, assaulted her by hitting her in her upper body area with his fists. She also alleged that he followed her into and out of the Indianola city limits firing shots at her vehicle.

On March 24 at 8:28 a.m., an Airport Road woman said her husband, a 42-year-old Central Street, Belzoni man, keeps harassing her through emails and text messages.

The following persons were booked into the Sunflower County jail March 24 to March 31,

On March 25 at 1:48 p.m., Brian Keith Hodges, 36, 200 Gardner St., was arrested and charged with speeding, seatbelt violation and no proof of liability insurance.

On Thursday at 2:19 a.m., John Patrick Kealey, 41, 3360 Chichester Ave., Chichester Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with public drunkenness.

On Friday at 5 p.m., Brian Keith Hodges, 36, 200 Gardner St., was arrested and charged with felon in possession of a firearm, contempt of Municipal Court and violation of a protective order.

On Friday at 10:56 a.m., Tracy Dixon, 46, 409 Walker St., was arrested and charged with probation violation.

On Sunday at 6:30 p.m., Michael Eugene Knight, 45, 34 Doster Road, Sunflower was arrested and charged with disturbing the peace.