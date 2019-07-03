African history art exhibit comes to Lockard Elementary

Delta area students received a lesson in African culture and history, in addition to black American history, on Thursday, courtesy of an art exhibit featuring pieces on loan from local and national contributors.

Lockard Elementary School hosted the display that featured objets d'art shared by Sade Turnipseed, PhD., and the House of Khafre that featured a collection of ceremonial masks, sculptures and textiles from Ghana, Nigeria, the Ivory Coast, Tanzania, Mali, Burkina Faso and South Africa.

Also included in the showcase were panels that were on loan from Oleta Fitzgerald and The Children’s Defense Fund that honored women who were inducted into the Southern Rural Black Women’s Hall of Fame.

The panels featured Mississippians Fannie Lou Hamer—Civil Rights pioneer, the honorable Unita Blackwell, the first African-American woman to be elected Mayor in Mississippi and Lillie Ayers, who is credited for her involvement in the Ayers Educational Funding Case and helping initiate the Head Start program in the state.

According to a statement submitted by coordinator, Linda Rule, these women were honored because of their roles-in-helping bring about social justice and social change for all people.

“These inductees are leaders and inspirations in their communities and deserve recognition for their work for the rights and betterment of others.”

Lockard teachers and students, district office staff and community members, as well as students from Gentry High School’s Art Appreciation class were brought in to view the pieces.

Lockard Principal Daphne Heflin said, “Children learn through exposure and experiences.

“We want to bring cultural awareness into the lives of students by exposing them to people and artifacts from various places.”

In Rule’s comments she stated that The Southern Rural Black Women’s Hall of Fame believes in celebrating the legacies and good work of rural black women across the south and the organization serves to preserve, recognize and rejoice in the accomplishments of inspiring rural black women throughout the years.