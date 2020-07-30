Alderman raises question over legality of lease-purchase agreement for fire truckBy BY RECARDO THOMAS STAFF REPORTER,
- Read more about Alderman raises question over legality of lease-purchase agreement for fire truck
- 266 reads
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:35am
On Monday night, the Indianola Board of Aldermen voted yes to a resolution regarding a lease-purchase agreement for the purpose of financing the city's new fire truck at a cost of around $400,000.
Mayor Steve Rosenthal said, "I'm hoping this is one of the last steps on getting this financing done."