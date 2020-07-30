Alderman raises question over legality of lease-purchase agreement for fire truck

By BY RECARDO THOMAS STAFF REPORTER,
Thu, 07/30/2020 - 11:35am

On Monday night, the Indianola Board of Aldermen voted yes to a resolution regarding a lease-purchase agreement for the purpose of financing the city's new fire truck at a cost of around $400,000.

Mayor Steve Rosenthal said, "I'm hoping this is one of the last steps on getting this financing done."

 
 
---
The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. 
 
If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login
 
If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers
 
If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin

Sports

Trojans softball welcomes 2021 class
Brad Grinstead, head softball coach at Mississippi Delta Community College, announced his signing... READ MORE

Most Read - Headline

Obituaries

Delois Collins Williams
Graveside services for Delois Collins Williams, 65, of Indianola will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.