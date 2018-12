On Dec. 15, 11 B.B. King Ambassadors rang the bell at the Wal-mart in Indianola for the Salvation Army to help needy families in the area. The Ambassadors wore Santa hats and reindeer ears as they sang songs and encouraged the shoppers to contribute to this worthwhile organization.

--- The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin. If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers If you're not currently a subscriber, click here for more information about our affordable online subscription options: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/enterprise-tocsin