Area Kids Slam Dunk The Junk

By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
  • 925 reads
Mon, 04/06/2020 - 11:19am

The kids are leading the charge to Slam Dunk the Junk and clean up Indianola. The 2020 Slam Dunk the Junk campaign has been a great success so far, and even with social distancing, kids have still been able to get out and pick up trash in their neighborhoods. Below are just a few of the area kids who have already participated. The E-T will continue to run more photos of citizens Slam Dunking the Junk this spring.

Sports

A ‘heartbreaking’ end: Ben Van Cleve talks about what could have been for his Ole Miss Rebels
The Ole Miss Rebels baseball team was the real deal in 2020. And former Indianola Academy slugger... READ MORE

Most Read - Headline

SSCH part of consortium that will bring eight new family medicine residents to the Mississippi Delta
City to shut adult daycare doors, close restaurants at 10 p.m.
On The Frontlines: Dr. Hannah Ray talks COVID-19, hospital capacity and other issues
Profile 2020: Woody Spencer has been patrolling the roads of his home county for two decades
Local COVID-19 cases rise from Friday
A kind soul remembered

Pages

Obituaries

Elizabeth Irene Wells Kisner
Elizabeth Irene Wells Kisner, 86, of Indianola, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Indianola... READ MORE

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.