Area Kids Slam Dunk The Junk

The kids are leading the charge to Slam Dunk the Junk and clean up Indianola. The 2020 Slam Dunk the Junk campaign has been a great success so far, and even with social distancing, kids have still been able to get out and pick up trash in their neighborhoods. Below are just a few of the area kids who have already participated. The E-T will continue to run more photos of citizens Slam Dunking the Junk this spring.