Mississippi Valley State University’s own Barbara Baymon will keynote the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Birthday Celebration this year.

According to the event’s committee, Baymon will head up the 35th annual MLK Birthday Celebration Program this Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mount Beulah Missionary Baptist Church in Indianola.

---

The content you're trying to view is available for Premium Content Subscribers only. Online subscription options are available and are complimentary to all existing print subscribers of The Enterprise-Tocsin.

If you're an existing subscriber (print or digital) and already have your Username and Password, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/user/login

If you're an existing print subscriber and need to activate your online account, click here: http://enterprise-tocsin.com/existing-subscribers