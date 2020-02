There’s a reason why so many churches still sing “Those Ole Sad Songs.”

Baptist Grove M.B. Church in Sunflower will present “Why Y’all Sing Those Ole Sad Songs” during its Black History program on Feb. 15, highlighting the history of Dr. Watts and how moans came about in African American churches in the South.

