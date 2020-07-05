Budget requests to be made by mail

Keeping in compliance with the directions and guidelines set by Gov. Tate Reeves for social distancing and staying away from groups of 10 or more people due to the COVID-19 outbreak, officials at the Sunflower County Courthouse are continuing with measures imposed to reduce and restrict the amount of traffic into the county facility.

On Monday, during its regular bi-monthly session, the Sunflower County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to receive and approve the 2020-21 fiscal budget calendar, but with added stipulations.

Normally, the county administrator notifies the various entities of a hearing date and invites those making requests to come and present their petitions before the board.

However, this year County Administrator Gloria McIntosh is requesting a different process.

“Because of the pandemic and we’re not sure what it’s going to be at that time, I wanted to ask you all if it would be alright if I just asked them to mail it in,” McIntosh said.

The county lawmakers unanimously agreed and instructed her to send out the letters advising the recipients to submit what they are asking for in writing by letter or email to the county administrator who will in turn present those requests to the board members for their review and consideration.

Any requests must be received in advance of the July 13 deadline in order to be considered for the upcoming budget year. County department heads, including the county road manager will still be allowed to present in person.