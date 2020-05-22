C Spire extending extra high speed to customers through September

By PRESS RELEASE,
Fri, 05/22/2020 - 4:22pm

C Spire will continue to offer double the high-speed data up to an extra 25GB per month free to eligible postpaid and prepaid wireless smartphone customers through Sept.30 in response to the COVID-19 crisis, it was announced Friday.

The company’s wireless division rolled out the free extra high-speed data feature in March after a public health emergency forced massive business and school closures and mandatory stay-at-home orders for tens of thousands of consumers and business owners.

“Whether you’re working or doing homework from home, keeping in touch with friends or just keeping yourself entertained, we know how important it is to have a fast, reliable way to stay connected,” said Brian Caraway, general manager of C Spire’s wireless division.

Caraway said the offer also is available to wireless consumers, along with other incentives, who may be interested in switching to C Spire from other carriers.

The company has added faster, safer ways for customers to purchase products, manage their accounts and stay connected to the services they need from expanded network capacity to free COVID-19 screening through the C Spire Health smartphone app.

To learn more about the free double data offer up to 25GB of extra high-speed data per month or how C Spire is helping customers during COVID-19, go to cspirecares.com.

