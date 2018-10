Effective immediately, Christopher Carpenter has stepped down as CEO of Sunflower Humphreys Counties Progress, Inc.

Carpenter reportedly tendered his resignation on September 25. Financials director Monica Hope is taking over the helm until further notice.

