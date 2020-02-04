Church Calendar

Worship by Phone

Dial in each Sunday to worship! Although the current pandemic limits us from having in-person gatherings of more than 10 people, First Presbyterian Church continues to worship together! If you have a telephone, you can listen in to our live worship services by simply dialing 662-262-5152 at 10:45 a.m. and 5 p.m. each Sunday. This number links you into the service as it is happening! (You may use any telephone -- you don't even need a smartphone.) Pastor Duncan Hoopes leads a full service with prayer, Scripture reading, and a sermon. You may also join our Wednesday Night Live prayer time and Real People Bible lesson at 6:30 p.m. each Wednesday by dialing 662-262-5152. By joining in at the same time, we can all worship together in spirit and truth and encourage each other in these difficult times. Please note, if you do have a computer, you may view the Sunday services live (or access previous sermons) online at http://indianolapca.org/livestream.

Family and Friends Day

(possibly canceled)

Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church, located in the Steiner community, invites the public to their Family and Friends Day at11:30 a.m. Sunday. The speaker will be Leon Minnifield, pastor of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Panther Burn.

Youth Day Program

The Youth Day Program that was scheduled at 11a.m. Sunday at First United Baptist Church, located at 720 Coolidge, has been postponed until a later date.

Pastors’ Anniversary

The 37th-year anniversary of Rev. A.C. and Rev. L.C. Gilmore, scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church, located at 861 Fairview Road, Shaw has been canceled.