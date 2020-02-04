Community Calendar

MVSU Alumni

Association

The Sunflower County Mississippi Valley State University Alumni Association will have a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Sunday. You may call Emma Golden at 662-347-4761 for the number and code. All alumni and friends of the Valley are welcome to participate in the conference call.

SHCPI Feeding

The COVID-19/Summer Feeding programs that were listed on the back page in last week’s edition of The E-T have been canceled until further notice.

Library Events

All library programs are temporarily postponed. For more details about these and other programs, please contact Gail Brinston at (662) 887-1672, ext. 108.

MSU Extension

Service

Due to the most recent COVID-19 Virus information, MSU Extension Administration has made the decision that all local, regional, and state-level MSU Extension/4-H sponsored programs are temporarily postponed until May 10 or further notification. The Sunflower County Extension Office will remain open during this time with basic operations and regular business hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. will continue until further notice. Please contact our office at 662-887-4601 if you have any questions.

B.B. King Museum Events

All programs and events at the museum are postponed until further notice.

Twice-Monthly FREE Clothes Give-Away

Jesus is the Way Seventh Day Adventist Church, located at 600 Church Street, hosts a twice-monthly FREE clothes give-away from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the first Tuesday and second Saturday of every month. The next dates will be Tuesday, April 7 and Saturday, April 11. Clothes and shoes are available for all sizes. For more info, contact Elder Herbert Clark at 662-303-0748.

Indianola Community Fund

If you or your agency has not already made your donation to this worthy Indianola cause....donations are gratefully still being accepted. Please mail your donation to Indianola Community Fund, P. O. Box 151, Indianola, MS 38751.

After-School Tutoring

After-school tutoring classes at Trinity Outreach Church, located at 504 Roosevelt Street are temporarily postponed. When the program restarts, students will receive tutoring instruction from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays. A meal for the children will be provided. Contact Pastor Charlene Walker at 662-574-6773 for more info.