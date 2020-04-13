Corona-tined Music Tid Bits and More!

Good Mornin’! Good Mornin’!

Is it time for me to pick up the guitar and sing a few tunes and tell a few jokes on a Facebook Live?

Ok, ok, I know a bit what prison solitary confinement is like and I don’t want to add cruel and unusual punishment to everybody’s sentence!

Last week we took on some TV to take a peek at during this “forced family time” and this week let’s take a look at some other Entertainment Venues with radio, music, comedy and more.

There’s always the digital access to radio stations across America.

I’ve been fortunate to have lived in five states and traveled the land in a Chevette and later a 1982 Honda Accord Hatchback with the AM radio chattering across the fruited plain.

From WLS in Chicago, WWL in New Orleans to WLAC in Nashville and Jack Buck calling the Cardinals on KMOX, each one broadened my horizons and dreams of how great and expansive our nation is.

You can find those and many more in iTunes radio or just search the internet for their livestream.

Now, I’d recommend finding a fellah named Ernie Cornbread Shepard the Third and his antics each week on WKVI 99.3 FM in northern Indiana. He’s a close, personal friend who’s always looking for the next big money-making idea with a donkey named Leslie as his sidekick. A little secret, he’s also on Facebook and Soundcloud…

Some great things out there to find via Google for your audio entertainment include Ringo Starr and his pals remaking The Weight. Hooked up via headphones across the world, great musicians jam on this historic tune. There are other tunes remade in the same fashion. Then there’s folks like Bryan Kennedy who’s written several number one hits for Garth Brooks and others. Find some of his stuff as he’s a sho-nuff entertainer in his own right.

Locally, I’d check out world renown columnist and musician, Jason Whittington and his songs on his Facebook page. Heck, just look for your favorite musician on Facebook and they are probably doing some type of living room concert. Brad Paisley on Instagram has been highly entertaining as well.

Heck, there’s a whole world of musical and comedy entertainment just waiting to be delved into. YouTube is a gold mine of long forgotten treasures from Abbott and Costello routines, to Jerry Clower, Steve Martin and oh, that reminds me. Check out the 1960s and 70s era Tonight Shows with Johnny Carson with the likes of Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra and the ones with Burt Reynolds are always entertaining. They shaped the culture and shaped many a young boy of what real entertainers are. Their biography specials are out there as well.

There are other new comedians to find via the Dry Bar Comedy pages on Facebook. My favorite is Chad Thornberry. I don’t want to give away any of his punchlines but they are all primo and worth finding. Check him out on DryBarComedy.com/chadt. Overall, there are plenty of ways to stay entertained and educated during our time apart. Let me know what you find! And as we say on the combine, wait, that’s a different media…