County plans to borrow $1.5M next month

County plans to borrow $1.5M next monthBy BRYAN DAVIS PUBLISHER,
Fri, 06/28/2019 - 12:53pm
Sunflower County intends to borrow up to $1.5 million for capital improvements on an unidentified county-owned building.
Sunflower County intends to borrow up to $1.5 million for capital improvements on an unidentified county-owned building.
The Indianola Academy Colonels are in the midst of their summer baseball schedule.
Services for Lynda F. White of Ridgeland, formerly of Indianola, will be at 12 noon Thursday at... READ MORE
Children ages 5-18 are invited to Delta State University’s Bologna Performing Arts Center to... READ MORE