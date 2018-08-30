Disabled placard files need updating

Disabled placard files need updatingBy BY RECARDO THOMAS STAFF REPORTER,
Thu, 08/30/2018 - 9:45am
Drivers with disability placards will need to update their application with the county this fall.
Drivers with disability placards will need to update their application with the county this fall.
Remaining in the hunt for their first win of the season, the 0-2 North Sunflower Academy Rebels... READ MORE
By the time this paper is read, the majority of Sunflower County’s students and teachers will... READ MORE
Wai Ying Wong Jue, 83, of Indianola, passed away Friday, August 17, 2018 at Allegiance... READ MORE
Video above shows multiple... READ MORE