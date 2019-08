The Rotary District Governor, Mark Fields, paid a visit to the Indianola Rotary Club this week. He spoke on all of the exciting things happening with the organization both locally and worldwide. Fields is pictured with incoming Rotary President Rev. Giuianna Gray (center) and Leland Rotarian Davis Arant.

Photo: Bryan Davis

---

