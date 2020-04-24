DPS DRIVER SERVICE BUREAU ANNOUNCES EXPIRATION DATE EXTENSIONS TO STATE ISSUED CREDENTIALS JACKSON,

By PRESS RELEASE,
  • 168 reads
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 11:23am

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety announces expiration date extensions in accordance with Executive Order 1474 issued on April 20, 2020 to cope with and respond to the COVID-19 emergency.

All valid driver’s licenses, learner’s permits, intermediate licenses, firearm permits, security guard permits, and ID cards set to expire between March 14, 2020 and June 30, 2020 shall instead expire on August 3, 2020.

Online services are available for renewal and duplicate driver’s licenses, ID cards and address changes that can be made from any computer, tablet, or mobile phone at www.dps.ms.gov and www.driverservicebureau.dps.ms.gov.

Driver license stations remain closed to the public except for the 9 MHP District Troop Stations across the state until further notice.

The 9 MHP District Troop Stations will only provide the following services:

 Sex offender registry transactions

 ALL Commercial Driver License (CDL) transactions

The Driver Service Bureau will adhere to social distancing with the 10-person maximum recommendation at any location which will include staff members.

Obituaries

Anna Lou Schwartz
Anna Lou Schwartz, 92, of Indianola, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home.

Breaking News

VIDEO: SCCSD Head talks schools closing
Sunflower County Consolidated Schools Superintendent talks about the closure of schools during the... READ MORE

Copyright 207 • The Enterprise-Tocsin
114 Main St. • Indianola, MS 38751 • (662) 887-2222

Emmerich Newspapers proudly serve the following Mississippi communities:

ACKERMAN • CARROLLTON • CHARLESTON • CLARKSDALE • COLUMBIA • EUPORA • FOREST • GREENVILLE • GREENWOOD • HATTIESBURG • JACKSON • KOSCIUSKO • INDIANOLA • LOUISVILLE • MAGEE • MENDENHALL • McCOMB • NEWTON • PETAL • QUITMAN • WINONA • YAZOO CITY

As well as: DUMAS, Ark. • TALLULAH, La. • FRANKLINTON, La.

For more information on how to extend your advertising message to these communities, click here.