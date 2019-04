The 2 Classy Civic Organization will be hosting its annual Easter Eggstravaganza event at the Minnie Cox Park from noon to 2 p.m., on Saturday.

Children will be able to register to win prize eggs. Registration begins at 11:45 a.m., and children must be registered in order to win. The event will also feature several activity zones and free pictures with the Easter Bunny.

For more information or to volunteer call T. Beckworth, 662-577-1615